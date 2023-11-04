News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales

The unusual reason why Arijanet Muric will be unavailable for Burnley's trip to Arsenal next week

Burnley goalkeeper Arijanet Muric will be unavailable for next week’s fixture against Arsenal, Vincent Kompany has revealed.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 4th Nov 2023, 08:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Read More
Burnley predicted team vs Crystal Palace as Vincent Kompany faces some big dilem...

The stopper is expected to be called up to the Kosovan squad for their rearranged Euro 2024 qualifier against Israel.

The game, which had to be postponed due to the escalating conflict with Palestine, will now take place on Sunday, November 12, the day after Burnley’s trip to the Emirates Stadium.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking ahead of this afternoon’s home game against Crystal Palace, Kompany opened up on how the international breaks are having an impact on the season.

“There have been a lot of international breaks,” he said.

“In the last 12 months we’ve been used to every form of it, whether it’s a World Cup in the winter or whether it’s three or four breaks before the New Year.

“We happen to be affected by something that is obviously on a much bigger scale, but the Kosovo v Israel game is being played a couple of days after our game against Arsenal, so we don’t have Aro Muric available for that game.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Arijanet Muric of Burnley arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester City at Turf Moor on August 11, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Arijanet Muric of Burnley arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester City at Turf Moor on August 11, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Arijanet Muric of Burnley arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester City at Turf Moor on August 11, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

“I can understand the bigger picture of why that game is being replayed and we have to find a time, but the international break at the moment seems to have quite a big impact on the way you play out your season.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Muric might not have started the game anyway, as he’s had to play understudy to James Trafford in the league this season.

The 24-year-old did perform well in the Carabao Cup, however, despite Burnley slumping to a 3-0 defeat.

Related topics:BurnleyArsenalIsraelPalestineCrystal PalaceKosovo