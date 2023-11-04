The unusual reason why Arijanet Muric will be unavailable for Burnley's trip to Arsenal next week
The stopper is expected to be called up to the Kosovan squad for their rearranged Euro 2024 qualifier against Israel.
The game, which had to be postponed due to the escalating conflict with Palestine, will now take place on Sunday, November 12, the day after Burnley’s trip to the Emirates Stadium.
Speaking ahead of this afternoon’s home game against Crystal Palace, Kompany opened up on how the international breaks are having an impact on the season.
“There have been a lot of international breaks,” he said.
“In the last 12 months we’ve been used to every form of it, whether it’s a World Cup in the winter or whether it’s three or four breaks before the New Year.
“We happen to be affected by something that is obviously on a much bigger scale, but the Kosovo v Israel game is being played a couple of days after our game against Arsenal, so we don’t have Aro Muric available for that game.
“I can understand the bigger picture of why that game is being replayed and we have to find a time, but the international break at the moment seems to have quite a big impact on the way you play out your season.”
Muric might not have started the game anyway, as he’s had to play understudy to James Trafford in the league this season.
The 24-year-old did perform well in the Carabao Cup, however, despite Burnley slumping to a 3-0 defeat.