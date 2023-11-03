News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales

Burnley predicted team vs Crystal Palace as Vincent Kompany faces some big dilemmas - gallery

Burnley will be looking to claim their first home points of the season tomorrow when they welcome Crystal Palace to Turf Moor.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 12:00 GMT

Vincent Kompany’s men have lost all five of their home games so far this term, albeit they’ve come against some of the division’s best sides.

Following a run of four straight defeats in all competitions, the Clarets will be desperate to get back to winning ways in front of their home supporters.

Kompany has confirmed Foster will miss out through illness once again, while Josh Cullen is also suspended.

On a more positive note, Jordan Beyer is back in contention after missing the last month with a knee problem.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets could line up:

Despite Arijanet Muric's positive display in the cup, I'd expect Trafford to come straight back into the starting line-up.

1. GK - James Trafford

Despite Arijanet Muric's positive display in the cup, I'd expect Trafford to come straight back into the starting line-up. Photo: Tom Dulat

Photo Sales
Vitinho stood in for him following his suspension and got the nod in the cup, but I'd expect Roberts to come back in for the league.

2. RB - Connor Roberts

Vitinho stood in for him following his suspension and got the nod in the cup, but I'd expect Roberts to come back in for the league. Photo: Marc Atkins

Photo Sales
Could make his long-awaited return having missed the last month with a knee injury. Now back in full training.

3. CB - Jordan Beyer

Could make his long-awaited return having missed the last month with a knee injury. Now back in full training. Photo: Marc Atkins

Photo Sales
If Beyer does return, it's likely to be a toss up between Al-Dakhil and Dara O'Shea for the other centre-back spot.

4. CB - Ameen Al-Dakhil

If Beyer does return, it's likely to be a toss up between Al-Dakhil and Dara O'Shea for the other centre-back spot. Photo: Eddie Keogh

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyCrystal PalaceTurf Moor