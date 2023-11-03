Burnley will be looking to claim their first home points of the season tomorrow when they welcome Crystal Palace to Turf Moor.

Vincent Kompany’s men have lost all five of their home games so far this term, albeit they’ve come against some of the division’s best sides.

Following a run of four straight defeats in all competitions, the Clarets will be desperate to get back to winning ways in front of their home supporters.

Kompany has confirmed Foster will miss out through illness once again, while Josh Cullen is also suspended.

On a more positive note, Jordan Beyer is back in contention after missing the last month with a knee problem.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets could line up:

GK - James Trafford Despite Arijanet Muric's positive display in the cup, I'd expect Trafford to come straight back into the starting line-up.

RB - Connor Roberts Vitinho stood in for him following his suspension and got the nod in the cup, but I'd expect Roberts to come back in for the league.

CB - Jordan Beyer Could make his long-awaited return having missed the last month with a knee injury. Now back in full training.