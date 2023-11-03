Burnley predicted team vs Crystal Palace as Vincent Kompany faces some big dilemmas - gallery
Vincent Kompany’s men have lost all five of their home games so far this term, albeit they’ve come against some of the division’s best sides.
Following a run of four straight defeats in all competitions, the Clarets will be desperate to get back to winning ways in front of their home supporters.
Kompany has confirmed Foster will miss out through illness once again, while Josh Cullen is also suspended.
On a more positive note, Jordan Beyer is back in contention after missing the last month with a knee problem.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets could line up: