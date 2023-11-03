Burnley dealt Lyle Foster blow as Vincent Kompany provides injury update ahead of Crystal Palace clash

Lyle Foster will miss Burnley’s game against Crystal Palace tomorrow and might not even be available until after the international break.

The striker has missed the last two games against Bournemouth and Everton respectively through illness.

Providing an update on Foster’s situation this morning, Kompany revealed his top scorer is likely to miss tomorrow’s game against Palace as well as the upcoming trip to Arsenal.

“At the moment there’s still no signs of improvement,” he said.

“The only thing I can more or less say is that he probably won’t be available before the international break. It’s something we have to deal with.

“I can’t go into too much detail now, but I’m sure next week we’ll be able to discuss it further.”

Kompany also confirmed Aaron Ramsey is suffering with a knock that has kept him out of Burnley’s match day squads in recent weeks.

“He’s felt something,” the Burnley boss said.

“They’re not your classic hamstring pulls and quads and this sort of thing, it’s just picking up knocks and we’re picking up twists.

“He’s one of the players that will probably not recover straight away either.”

While Manuel Benson and Michael Obafemi also remain sidelined, Josh Cullen will also miss his first league game of the season tomorrow through suspension, having picked up five yellow cards.

“It’s the same as with Lyle and other players. You kind of hope someone else steps up and takes over the responsibility,” Kompany said.

“It’s the fact of the game he’s not there and we have to deal with it.”

On a more positive note, Kompany did admit there was a chance of Jordan Beyer making his return against Palace tomorrow.

The centre-back has missed the last month with a knee injury but is now back in training.

Hjalmar Ekdal is also making good progress from a similar injury, but he’s not quite ready to return.

“Beyer is really positive. He’s been training and training well,” Kompany said.

“Ekdal is slowly getting there. I can’t tell you whether he’s going to be fit before the end of the international break or not, or match fit let’s put it this way, but it’s on the right way.

“Part of these freak injuries, I can’t turn around and say we haven’t trained them well, it’s not hamstring pulls or anything like that. Beyer had a twist of the knee, Ekdal had a twist of the knee.