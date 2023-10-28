News you can trust since 1877
Burnley name starting line-up for big Bournemouth clash as star man misses out through illness

Burnley have been dealt a big blow ahead of today’s crucial clash against Bournemouth with the news that Lyle Foster is missing.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 28th Oct 2023, 14:13 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 14:26 BST
Read More
Vincent Kompany pulls no punches with verdict of Burnley's defending so far this...

The striker, Burnley’s top goalscorer this season with three, only signed a new long-term contract on Thursday.

However, the 23-year-old is now absent from Burnley’s squad altogether, with Kompany confirming in his pre-match interview that his striker is ill.

Vincent Kompany makes five changes in total from last weekend’s miserable 3-0 defeat to Brentford.

Vitinho comes in for the suspended Connor Roberts, who misses one game after being sent off for two bookable offences against the Bees.

Elsewhere, Josh Brownhill, Anass Zaroury and Luca Koleosho also come into the side, as does Johann Gudmundsson who makes his return from injury.

For Zaroury it’s the winger’s first league start of the season.

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 28: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, looks on prior to the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Burnley FC at Vitality Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 28: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, looks on prior to the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Burnley FC at Vitality Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)
BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 28: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, looks on prior to the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Burnley FC at Vitality Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)
Sander Berge, Mike Tresor and Wilson Odobert are the three to drop out alongside Roberts and Foster.

Hjalmar Ekdal, Jordan Beyer, Manuel Benson and Michael Obafemi all remain sidelined.

As for Bournemouth, they’ve made four changes from their 2-1 defeat to Wolves last week. One player to drop out is first choice keeper Neto, who misses out through injury.

The Cherries sit one point and one positive below the Clarets in the league table having yet to claim their first win of the season.

TEAMS

Bournemouth: Radu, Aarons, Kelly, Mepham, Zabarnyi, Billing, Tavernier, Scott, Christie, Semenyo, Solanke

Subs: Travers, Kerkez, Brooks, Rothwell, Ouattara, Smith, Sinisterra, Kluivert, Moore

Burnley: Trafford, Vitinho, O’Shea, Al-Dakhil, Taylor, Cullen, Brownhill, Gudmundsson, Koleosho, Zaroury, Amdouni

Subs: Muric, Delcroix, Cork, Berge, Bruun Larsen, Tresor, Odobert, Redmond, Rodriguez

Referee: Samuel Barrott

