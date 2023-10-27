'Slight correction': Vincent Kompany explains why Burnley tied Lyle Foster down to longer contract

Vincent Kompany spoke of his delight after Burnley striker Lyle Foster put pen to paper on a new long-term contract.

The striker has penned a new five-year contract with the Clarets to keep him at Turf Moor until 2028.

Foster only arrived at the club in January, agreeing a four-and-a-half year contract after making the move from Belgian side KVC Westerlo.

After initially struggling during his first six months, the 23-year-old has made a blistering start to the Premier League season, scoring three times and producing two assists.

When asked how pivotal Foster is to Burnley’s survival chances, Kompany said: “I think it’s clear.

“He came in from a very small club before coming to us and we believe he’s going to be an important striker in the Premier League.

“When you compare what the benchmarks are in the Premier League, it was maybe a slight correction from our side and also making sure he can have a little bit longer at the club, so we’re really happy with that.

“You speak about settling in, but we have another 14 in the squad at the moment doing exactly that and it took Lyle six months. But he’s happy and he’s performing well.

“It’s not just what he’s shown on the pitch, it’s also what he’s shown off the pitch, his character, he’s dependable, he’s hard working, he’s a player that is there for the team and able to compete at this level, so I think it’s good for the club.”

Foster bravely opened up on his battles with mental health during the off season, but Kompany believes the striker is in a good head space at this moment in time.

“What are the statistics? A lot of people suffer. The chances are in this room there’s a couple, right? So it’s part of it,” he said.

“It’s his choice to be open about it, which maybe helps him and helps others. But in the end he’s fine. He’s been happy, he’s performing and doing everything he needs to do. He’s stable.