News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Lyle Foster commits his long-term future to Burnley following impressive start to the season

Lyle Foster has committed his long-term future to Burnley following his impressive start to the season.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 26th Oct 2023, 12:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

R EAD MORE: Key Burnley figure walking suspension tightrope ahead of Bournemouth clash as yellow cards begin to accumulate

The striker has penned a new five-year contract with the Clarets, which will keep him at Turf Moor until 2028.

Foster only arrived at the club in January, agreeing a four-and-a-half year contract after making the move from Belgian side KVC Westerlo.

Most Popular

“I’m very happy to stay here,” Foster said of his new deal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It’s a club with very good people and I have really enjoyed working here and I’m pleased to extend my stay.

“The supporters, Turf Moor, everything here. The way we organise ourselves and our standards something I fell in love with. It’s a club that pushes towards excellence and that’s something I want to be a part of."

Foster has made eight appearances so far this season, scoring three times.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: Lyle Foster of Burnley looks on during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Chelsea FC at Turf Moor on October 07, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)BURNLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: Lyle Foster of Burnley looks on during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Chelsea FC at Turf Moor on October 07, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: Lyle Foster of Burnley looks on during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Chelsea FC at Turf Moor on October 07, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The only blot on his record came in the 1-1 draw away to Nottingham Forest where he was shown a late red card.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The South African had a stuttering start to his career in East Lancashire, scoring just once in his first 15 appearances.

But he’s managed to turn things around and has been a revelation for the Clarets so far this term – quite comfortably being Burnley’s standout player.

Despite Burnley’s poor start to the season, which has seen them lose seven of their first nine games, Foster is confident Vincent Kompany’s men will turn things around.

“I’m trying to stay focussed and continue working hard. It’s a long season with lots of tough games but as time goes on I think we will grow stronger,” the 23-year-old said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We will have a good season. I have plenty of belief and confidence within the squad, the coaches and everyone around the building.

“There is no need to stress. Just enjoy what we’re doing and there’s a recipe for success.”

Foster made his debut for the Clarets against Ipswich Town in the FA Cup last season. A first goal followed in the 3-0 win against Wigan Athletic.

The striker scored his first Premier League goal against Aston Villa. Following that he contributed with either a goal or an assist in his next four consecutive games.

Related topics:BurnleyClaretsNottingham ForestBournemouthTurf Moor