Lyle Foster commits his long-term future to Burnley following impressive start to the season

Lyle Foster has committed his long-term future to Burnley following his impressive start to the season.

The striker has penned a new five-year contract with the Clarets, which will keep him at Turf Moor until 2028.

Foster only arrived at the club in January, agreeing a four-and-a-half year contract after making the move from Belgian side KVC Westerlo.

“I’m very happy to stay here,” Foster said of his new deal.

"It’s a club with very good people and I have really enjoyed working here and I’m pleased to extend my stay.

“The supporters, Turf Moor, everything here. The way we organise ourselves and our standards something I fell in love with. It’s a club that pushes towards excellence and that’s something I want to be a part of."

Foster has made eight appearances so far this season, scoring three times.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: Lyle Foster of Burnley looks on during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Chelsea FC at Turf Moor on October 07, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The only blot on his record came in the 1-1 draw away to Nottingham Forest where he was shown a late red card.

The South African had a stuttering start to his career in East Lancashire, scoring just once in his first 15 appearances.

But he’s managed to turn things around and has been a revelation for the Clarets so far this term – quite comfortably being Burnley’s standout player.

Despite Burnley’s poor start to the season, which has seen them lose seven of their first nine games, Foster is confident Vincent Kompany’s men will turn things around.

“I’m trying to stay focussed and continue working hard. It’s a long season with lots of tough games but as time goes on I think we will grow stronger,” the 23-year-old said.

“We will have a good season. I have plenty of belief and confidence within the squad, the coaches and everyone around the building.

“There is no need to stress. Just enjoy what we’re doing and there’s a recipe for success.”

Foster made his debut for the Clarets against Ipswich Town in the FA Cup last season. A first goal followed in the 3-0 win against Wigan Athletic.