Key Burnley figure walking suspension tightrope ahead of Bournemouth clash as yellow cards begin to accumulate
and live on Freeview channel 276
Josh Cullen has started in all nine of Burnley’s Premier League games so far this season – but he’s at threat of being hit with a suspension.
Any player earning five bookings from his side's first 19 Premier League matches will serve a one-match ban in the same competition. Yellow cards are not carried over to the Carabao Cup or FA Cup.
Cullen has picked up four bookings so far this season, meaning he’s one yellow card away from being hit with a ban.
The 27-year-old’s latest booking came during Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Brentford. He’s also been carded in the games against Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Chelsea.
Connor Roberts, Sander Berge and Jordan Beyer have all received three bookings. Charlie Taylor and Josh Brownhill are on two, while James Trafford, Arijanet Muric, Hjalmar Ekdal, Hannes Delcroix, Johann Gudmundsson, Wilson Odobert, Zeki Amdouni and Jay Rodriguez all have one apiece.
On the topic of suspensions, Roberts will miss Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth after being sent off against Brentford last weekend for two bookable offences.
He will serve a one-man ban and will return to contention for next week’s midweek Carabao Cup clash against Everton.
Bournemouth will also have a player missing this weekend at the Vitality Stadium in the form of Lewis Cook.
The midfielder was sent off for violent conduct in Bournemouth's 2-1 loss to Wolves on Saturday and now starts a three-match suspension.
Cook will miss Bournemouth’s next two league games as well as their Carabao Cup tie against Liverpool.