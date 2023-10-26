News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Burnley's festive fixtures against Wolves, Everton, Liverpool & Luton Town changed for TV coverage

Four Burnley games over the upcoming winter period have been picked for TV coverage.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 26th Oct 2023, 13:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Read More
Key Burnley figure walking suspension tightrope ahead of Bournemouth clash as ye...

The Clarets travel to Molineux to face Wolves on Wednesday, December 5, which remains the same but the game will now be shown live on Amazon. Kick-off is at 7.30pm.

Vincent Kompany’s side then host Everton on Saturday, December 16 as scheduled but at the later time of 5.30pm, after the fixture was picked for coverage by Sky Sports.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Liverpool’s trip to Turf Moor on Boxing Day will also be broadcast live on Sky Sports, again at 5.30pm.

The final selection sees the Clarets entertain Luton Town on Monday, January 15, two days later than initially scheduled. The game will kick off at 7.45pm live on TNT Sports.

The fixture will move to Friday, January 12, however, if either side has a FA Cup replay to contest.

Both sides will be in third round action on the weekend of January 6/7, when all Premier League clubs enter the competition.

Manchester United's Dutch manager Erik ten Hag (2R) gives an interview to TNT Sports ahead of the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Manchester United at Turf Moor in Burnley, north-west England on September 23, 2023. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)Manchester United's Dutch manager Erik ten Hag (2R) gives an interview to TNT Sports ahead of the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Manchester United at Turf Moor in Burnley, north-west England on September 23, 2023. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Manchester United's Dutch manager Erik ten Hag (2R) gives an interview to TNT Sports ahead of the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Manchester United at Turf Moor in Burnley, north-west England on September 23, 2023. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

New dates:

Wednesday, December 5 – Wolves (A) 7.30pm, live on Amazon

Saturday, December 16 – Everton (H) 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

Tuesday, December 26 – Liverpool (H) 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

Monday, January 15 – Luton Town (H) 7.45pm, live on TNT Sports

Related topics:EvertonLiverpoolWolvesBurnleyLuton TownAmazon