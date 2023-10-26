Burnley's festive fixtures against Wolves, Everton, Liverpool & Luton Town changed for TV coverage

Four Burnley games over the upcoming winter period have been picked for TV coverage.

The Clarets travel to Molineux to face Wolves on Wednesday, December 5, which remains the same but the game will now be shown live on Amazon. Kick-off is at 7.30pm.

Vincent Kompany’s side then host Everton on Saturday, December 16 as scheduled but at the later time of 5.30pm, after the fixture was picked for coverage by Sky Sports.

Liverpool’s trip to Turf Moor on Boxing Day will also be broadcast live on Sky Sports, again at 5.30pm.

The final selection sees the Clarets entertain Luton Town on Monday, January 15, two days later than initially scheduled. The game will kick off at 7.45pm live on TNT Sports.

The fixture will move to Friday, January 12, however, if either side has a FA Cup replay to contest.

Both sides will be in third round action on the weekend of January 6/7, when all Premier League clubs enter the competition.

New dates:

Wednesday, December 5 – Wolves (A) 7.30pm, live on Amazon

Saturday, December 16 – Everton (H) 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

Tuesday, December 26 – Liverpool (H) 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports