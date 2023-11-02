'Dear to my heart': Everton's Dwight McNeil responds to Burnley boo boys with heartfelt message

Dwight McNeil responded to the Burnley boo boys by penning a heartfelt message to his former employers.

The winger took some surprising flack during the opening exchanges of last night’s Carabao Cup encounter between his current club Everton and his former side Burnley.

While Tarkowski’s celebration was muted, McNeil opted to turn around and show his joy in front of the away end.

But taking to his Instagram page after the game, McNeil says he has nothing but respect for his former club.

“A club I hold dear to my heart, always wishing Burnley the best”, he wrote, before finishing off his post with a white love heart emoji.

After coming through the club’s academy, McNeil made his professional bow for the Clarets in 2018.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Dwight McNeil of Everton warms up prior to the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Everton and Burnley at Goodison Park on November 01, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The former England Under-21 international went on to make 134 appearances for the club, scoring seven times.

Following Burnley’s relegation to the Championship, McNeil was sold to Everton for a reported £20m fee.

Alongside other sales, the cash helped the Clarets bring in the likes of Josh Cullen, Manuel Benson and Anass Zaroury, players that would go on to play a pivotal role in the club’s Championship title triumph.

McNeil is now managed once again by Sean Dyche, who marked his first meeting with Burnley since his sacking in April 2022 with a comfortable victory in the cup.