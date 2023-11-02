'Dear to my heart': Everton's Dwight McNeil responds to Burnley boo boys with heartfelt message
and live on Freeview channel 276
The winger took some surprising flack during the opening exchanges of last night’s Carabao Cup encounter between his current club Everton and his former side Burnley.
The 23-year-old responded to the taunts by laying on the cross for Everton’s opening goal in their comfortable 3-0 win, which was predictably scored by another former Claret in James Tarkowski.
While Tarkowski’s celebration was muted, McNeil opted to turn around and show his joy in front of the away end.
But taking to his Instagram page after the game, McNeil says he has nothing but respect for his former club.
“A club I hold dear to my heart, always wishing Burnley the best”, he wrote, before finishing off his post with a white love heart emoji.
After coming through the club’s academy, McNeil made his professional bow for the Clarets in 2018.
The former England Under-21 international went on to make 134 appearances for the club, scoring seven times.
Following Burnley’s relegation to the Championship, McNeil was sold to Everton for a reported £20m fee.
Alongside other sales, the cash helped the Clarets bring in the likes of Josh Cullen, Manuel Benson and Anass Zaroury, players that would go on to play a pivotal role in the club’s Championship title triumph.
McNeil is now managed once again by Sean Dyche, who marked his first meeting with Burnley since his sacking in April 2022 with a comfortable victory in the cup.
The Toffess now face Fulham at home in the quarter finals.