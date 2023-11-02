Sean Dyche delivers classy Burnley message following Everton's comfortable cup win
and live on Freeview channel 276
Former Claret James Tarkowski was among the goals as the Toffees clinched their spot in the quarter-finals, while also condemning Burnley to a fourth straight defeat in all competitions.
It was Dyche’s first reunion with the Clarets since his sacking at Turf Moor in April 2022, which brought an end to his memorable 10-year tenure.
When asked if that memory made this victory any sweeter, Dyche responded emphatically: “No, I’m not bothered about that. I had a fantastic time there. They helped me enormously and I helped them I think, as well as the staff and the players.
“Absolutely not, so it had no relevance. It was never going to have any relevance. I’ve nothing but absolute respect for Burnley Football Club.”
Tarkowski edged Everton’s noses in front during what was a relatively even first-half, with Burnley much improved from recent displays.
They were much more confident on the ball, aided by Arijanet Muric’s return in between the sticks, while also holding a threat in the final third.
But that threat completely disappeared in the second-half as the hosts added two further goals to take a comfortable victory.
“It’s not easy, it’s never easy to win a game in any competition,” Dyche added.
“Cup games have a different feel, so you have to make sure the players are up for the challenge, so overall I’m very pleased.
“I thought we started the game very bright, scored a very good goal and then we came off it a bit.
“Credit to them, they came back into the game albeit without affecting our goal too much although they did have a great opportunity when Jimmy Garner did a great bit of defending.
“We just went a little bit soft on the game I thought, but at half-time we corrected it as a unit and came out very strong and came out worthy winners.
“We had to play forwards more, be more physical with our presence and remind ourselves of the hard yards of the game.”