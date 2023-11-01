'Huge respect': Everton boss Sean Dyche delivers Burnley message in programme notes ahead of Clarets reunion
The Clarets face their former boss for the first time since he was sacked in April 2022.
Now in charge of Everton, the 52-year-old will be hoping to mastermind a win over his former club to secure a spot in the quarter finals of the competition.
Writing in his programme notes ahead of tonight’s game at Goodison Park, Dyche said his feelings for his former club will have to be “parked”.
"Tonight is a big opportunity for us to kick on and build on the feeling we created last time we were here, when he capped a very good team performance with a 3-0 victory over Bournemouth,” he wrote.
"We welcome Vincent Kompany, his players, staff and everyone connected to Burnley.
"Of course, I know Burnley very well having spent nine-and-a-half years there and it is a club I will forever have huge respect for.
"I enjoyed many happy memories there but that will all be ‘parked’ and our hunger at Everton will be to go as far as possible in the competition.
"From our side, I can assure you we will be ready for the challenge. In cup games there are no seconds chances.
"We must focus on the task in hand and leave everything out there with a place in the quarter-finals at stake. We’re relishing the prospect of doing exactly that in front of you under the Goodison lights.”
Dyche also paid tribute to Everton chairman Bill Kenwright, who recently passed away. The Toffees will pay tribute to him prior to kick-off in their first game since his death.