'Huge respect': Everton boss Sean Dyche delivers Burnley message in programme notes ahead of Clarets reunion

Sean Dyche has spoken of his “huge respect” for Burnley ahead of tonight’s reunion in the Carabao Cup.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Clarets face their former boss for the first time since he was sacked in April 2022.

Now in charge of Everton, the 52-year-old will be hoping to mastermind a win over his former club to secure a spot in the quarter finals of the competition.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing in his programme notes ahead of tonight’s game at Goodison Park, Dyche said his feelings for his former club will have to be “parked”.

"Tonight is a big opportunity for us to kick on and build on the feeling we created last time we were here, when he capped a very good team performance with a 3-0 victory over Bournemouth,” he wrote.

"We welcome Vincent Kompany, his players, staff and everyone connected to Burnley.

"Of course, I know Burnley very well having spent nine-and-a-half years there and it is a club I will forever have huge respect for.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 06: Sean Dyche, Manager of Burnley applauds fans prior to the Premier League match between Burnley and Everton at Turf Moor on April 06, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I enjoyed many happy memories there but that will all be ‘parked’ and our hunger at Everton will be to go as far as possible in the competition.

"From our side, I can assure you we will be ready for the challenge. In cup games there are no seconds chances.

"We must focus on the task in hand and leave everything out there with a place in the quarter-finals at stake. We’re relishing the prospect of doing exactly that in front of you under the Goodison lights.”