Ex-Burnley man Phil Bardsley has been appointed to a coaching role following his recent decision to retire.

The 38-year-old will work as assistant manager to Alex Bruce, the son of Steve, at non-league outfit Macclesfield.

The pair will serve under Macclesfield’s director of football Robbie Savage, who came through the academy at Manchester United, just like Bardsley and Bruce.

Manchester United’s former academy manager Paul McGuinness has also been appointed as head coach, while Dan Ternent becomes head of recruitment.

Savage said: “Looking at Alex, Paul, and Phil and with my upbringing, the key values of coming through the system at Manchester United is a fundamental part of why we made these appointments.

“The ethos and the morals and the principles which we want to integrate into the football club are vital going forward. Alex with his coaching experience at West Brom dealing with first-team players and his ability to handle a squad.

“This is an amazing opportunity for Alex who has got all his badges, assisted by Phil Bardsley who recently finished playing in the Premier League at Burnley. His Premier League experience and willingness to improve players and be a part of the journey.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 03: Phil Bardsley of Burnley looks on prior to the Premier League match between Burnley and Manchester City at Turf Moor on February 03, 2021 in Burnley, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

“For Alex to have Paul McGuinness as his head coach provides a blend of youth and experience at Manchester United for over 20 years. For us to acquire the services of Paul McGuinness is a major coup for the football club which inevitably for the benefit of our football club is amazing.

“To have the amount of knowledge that Alex, Paul, Phil, and Dan boast, it is a major incentive for any young footballer looking to develop and we are delighted that they are on board at Macclesfield Football Club.”

Back in June, Bardsley announced his intention to call time on his 20-year playing career after injuries limited him to just six league outings in the past three seasons.

The right-back spent the second half of last season with Stockport County, but after just two games for the League Two side he’s decided to hang up his boots.

In the first of two spells at Turf Moor, the Salford-born defender made six appearances for Burnley during a loan spell in 2006.