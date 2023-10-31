Former Burnley favourite appointed to coaching role under ex-Hull City, Leeds United & Ipswich Town man after recent retirement
The 38-year-old will work as assistant manager to Alex Bruce, the son of Steve, at non-league outfit Macclesfield.
The pair will serve under Macclesfield’s director of football Robbie Savage, who came through the academy at Manchester United, just like Bardsley and Bruce.
Manchester United’s former academy manager Paul McGuinness has also been appointed as head coach, while Dan Ternent becomes head of recruitment.
Savage said: “Looking at Alex, Paul, and Phil and with my upbringing, the key values of coming through the system at Manchester United is a fundamental part of why we made these appointments.
“The ethos and the morals and the principles which we want to integrate into the football club are vital going forward. Alex with his coaching experience at West Brom dealing with first-team players and his ability to handle a squad.
“This is an amazing opportunity for Alex who has got all his badges, assisted by Phil Bardsley who recently finished playing in the Premier League at Burnley. His Premier League experience and willingness to improve players and be a part of the journey.
“For Alex to have Paul McGuinness as his head coach provides a blend of youth and experience at Manchester United for over 20 years. For us to acquire the services of Paul McGuinness is a major coup for the football club which inevitably for the benefit of our football club is amazing.
“To have the amount of knowledge that Alex, Paul, Phil, and Dan boast, it is a major incentive for any young footballer looking to develop and we are delighted that they are on board at Macclesfield Football Club.”
Back in June, Bardsley announced his intention to call time on his 20-year playing career after injuries limited him to just six league outings in the past three seasons.
The right-back spent the second half of last season with Stockport County, but after just two games for the League Two side he’s decided to hang up his boots.
In the first of two spells at Turf Moor, the Salford-born defender made six appearances for Burnley during a loan spell in 2006.
He returned permanently in 2017, racking up 71 appearances over five years under Sean Dyche.