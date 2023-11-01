Everton 3-0 Burnley: James Tarkowski helps knock Clarets out of Carabao Cup in Sean Dyche derby

James Tarkowski came back to haunt his former side as Sean Dyche’s Everton knocked Burnley out of the Carabao Cup.

The defender produced a muted celebration after giving the Toffees a first-half lead, having connected with a cross from another former Claret in Dwight McNeil.

Vincent Kompany’s men responded well to the setback for the remainder of the first-half and there were some promising signs, passing the ball well and showing much more of a threat in the final third.

But a soft second, scored by Amadou Onana and created by Tarkowski, all-but ended the game as a contest before Ashley Young’s late third as the Clarets bowed out of the competition at the last-16 stage.

It meant Dyche, in his first meeting with Burnley since his sacking in April of last year, condemned his old side to a fourth straight defeat in all competitions.

Kompany made seven changes to his side from Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth in the league.

Dara O’Shea, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Vitinho and Josh Cullen were the four players to keep their places in the side.

Arijanet Muric replaced James Trafford in goal, as he has done in all games in the Carabao Cup this season.

Elsewhere, Hannes Delcroix, Sander Berge, Nathan Redmond, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Mike Tresor and Jay Rodriguez were all handed starts.

Connor Roberts was named among the substitutes having served his one-game ban against Bournemouth at the weekend.

Lyle Foster, who missed Saturday’s game through illness, was absent again. Hjalmar Ekdal, Jordan Beyer, Manuel Benson and Michael Obafemi all remain sidelined.

As for Everton, they made two changes from their weekend win against West Ham in the league as Dyche, known for not taking cup competitions seriously during his time at Turf Moor, went strong.

Ashley Young and Arnaut Danjuma came into the side to replace Nathan Patterson and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Former Clarets James Tarkowski and Dwight McNeil both started, while Michael Keane was named on the bench.

Before the action got underway, a touching tribute was held for Bill Kenwright in what was Everton’s first game since their chairman’s sad passing.

After a dull opening, the game’s first opening came the way of Everton as Amadou Onana tried his luck with a low drive from range, but Muric made a comfortable claim.

Last season’s number one, who has been pushed out by James Trafford this term, was in confident mood early on, plucking some deep crosses out of the air and setting off attacks with quick passing out from the back.

There was nothing he could do to stop the Toffees from taking the lead in the 13th minute though - and inevitably it was scored by a former Burnley man.

In fact it was created by one too, as Dwight McNeil laid on a cross for James Tarkowski to head home. It was a muted celebration from the former defender, while McNeil opted to go for the opposite approach and taunt the away end after taking some boos during the early stages.

McNeil almost shut them up within an instant when he arrowed a powerful effort towards goal from the edge of the box, but it flew just over the Burnley bar.

Burnley’s first real genuine chance came midway through the first-half, all started by a sumptuous pass from Muric through the centre of the pitch.

That allowed full-back Vitinho to roam forward, before he slipped in Jacob Bruun Larsen whose crossed was cleared behind for a corner, otherwise two Burnley men were waiting for a tap-in at the back post.

For all of Muric’s good work, he got away with a clanger on the half-hour mark when he palmed a deep cross straight to Onana, but thankfully the Everton man could only blaze well over with the goal at his mercy.

As unsettled as they looked defensively, the Clarets were having their moments in attack - with Sander Berge and Jay Rodriguez almost combining inside the Everton box.

Bruun Larsen then slipped in Nathan Redmond with a delightful slide rule pass but Redmond was crowded out before he could pick out a Burnley teammate.

At the start of the second-half, Everton came out of the traps well, Calvert-Lewin getting a glimpse of space before seeing his shot blocked by Al-Dakhil.

The home side’s pressure paid dividends when they doubled their lead through Onana, who had the simplest of tasks to stab home from close range after the Clarets had failed to deal with a deep corner.

With the aid of a triple change, with Wilson Odobert, Anass Zaroury and Zeki Amdouni all entering the fray, Burnley did at least huff and puff in an attempt to reduce the deficit, but Everton always looked relatively comfortable.

In fact, the final 15 to 20 minutes was something of a non-event, with the hosts happy to keep the blunt Clarets at arm’s length.

Matters would have got worse for Burnley in the final minute of normal time if it wasn’t for Muric, who denied the experienced Ashley Young who had been left in acres of space inside the box.

A third did eventually arrive in stoppage-time when Young atoned for the miss by steering home from close range to pile on further misery.

TEAMS

Everton: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Garner, Onana (Gueye), Harrison (Patterson), Danjuma (Doucoure), McNeil (Dobbin), Calvert-Lewin (Beto)

Subs not used: Virginia, Keane, Godfrey, Chermiti

Burnley: Muric, Vitinho (Roberts), O'Shea, Al-Dakhil, Delcroix, Cullen, Berge (Cork), Redmond (Zaroury), Bruun Larsen (Odobert), Tresor, Rodriguez (Amdouni)

Subs: Vigouroux, Taylor, Brownhill, Massengo

Referee: Michael Salisbury