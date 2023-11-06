How Burnley's average attendance compares to Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, Wolves & other Premier League rivals - gallery
It was another home game to forget for Burnley on Saturday despite an improved display.
Vincent Kompany’s men squandered chance after chance to lose 2-0 to Crystal Palace to make it six defeats on the spin at Turf Moor.
It means the Clarets continue to languish in second bottom in the Premier League table, ahead of a daunting trip to Arsenal next week.
But where do they sit in the top flight’s average attendance table? We take a look...
