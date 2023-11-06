News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales

How Burnley's average attendance compares to Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, Wolves & other Premier League rivals - gallery

It was another home game to forget for Burnley on Saturday despite an improved display.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 6th Nov 2023, 10:09 GMT

Vincent Kompany’s men squandered chance after chance to lose 2-0 to Crystal Palace to make it six defeats on the spin at Turf Moor.

It means the Clarets continue to languish in second bottom in the Premier League table, ahead of a daunting trip to Arsenal next week.

But where do they sit in the top flight’s average attendance table? We take a look...

73,488

1. Man Utd

73,488 Photo: Alex Livesey

Photo Sales
62,469

2. West Ham

62,469 Photo: Tom Dulat

Photo Sales
61,726

3. Tottenham

61,726 Photo: Ryan Pierse

Photo Sales
60,113

4. Arsenal

60,113 Photo: Ryan Pierse

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Nottingham ForestWolvesBurnleyCrystal PalacePremier LeagueTurf MoorArsenal