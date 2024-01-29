Burnley FC Women to return to Turf Moor for second time after last year's historic debut

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Led by head coach Rebecca Sawiuk this time around, the Clarets will take on the same opposition when they return on Sunday, April 21 (2pm kick-off).

It could prove to be a crucial fixture, given Burnley sit third in the Northern Premier Division of the FA Women’s National League table, one position above Liverpool.

The Clarets lost their first league of the season at the weekend in a 2-1 defeat to second-placed Nottingham Forest. The result leaves them five points adrift of leaders Newcastle United with a game in hand still to play.

The Burnley faithful are now being encouraged to get down to Turf Moor in April to help their side’s push for promotion to the Championship.

Tickets for the match are now on sale at a reduced price of £10 for adults and £5 for juniors.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 24: General view inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Turf Moor on April 24, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

“Fans are encouraged to buy early to secure the best seats at the best price as tickets will increase on the matchday to £15 for adults and £10 for juniors,” the Clarets said.

“The club are delighted to also be offering a group ticket option for this fixture. Should you purchase 10 or more tickets in advance in a single transaction, each ticket will be charged at £5 regardless of your age.”