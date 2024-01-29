Burnley FC Women to return to Turf Moor for second time after last year's historic debut
Liverpool Feds were the opponents for the team’s first ever game at Turf Moor in 2023, with Evie Priestley and Courtney Willis on target in a 2-1 win.
Led by head coach Rebecca Sawiuk this time around, the Clarets will take on the same opposition when they return on Sunday, April 21 (2pm kick-off).
It could prove to be a crucial fixture, given Burnley sit third in the Northern Premier Division of the FA Women’s National League table, one position above Liverpool.
The Clarets lost their first league of the season at the weekend in a 2-1 defeat to second-placed Nottingham Forest. The result leaves them five points adrift of leaders Newcastle United with a game in hand still to play.
The Burnley faithful are now being encouraged to get down to Turf Moor in April to help their side’s push for promotion to the Championship.
Tickets for the match are now on sale at a reduced price of £10 for adults and £5 for juniors.
“Fans are encouraged to buy early to secure the best seats at the best price as tickets will increase on the matchday to £15 for adults and £10 for juniors,” the Clarets said.
“The club are delighted to also be offering a group ticket option for this fixture. Should you purchase 10 or more tickets in advance in a single transaction, each ticket will be charged at £5 regardless of your age.”
For more details on how to buy tickets, click here.