'Little bit careful': Vincent Kompany on Burnley's summer outlay and if there's money to spend

The Clarets spent just shy of £100m on 15 new additions following their promotion to the Premier League, with the likes of James Trafford, Dara O’Shea, Sander Berge, Luca Koleosho and Zeki Amdouni all making the move to Turf Moor.

It’s been a far quieter January transfer window by comparison, with only one new signing arriving so far in the form of David Datro Fofana, on loan from Chelsea.

When asked if there’s money to spend after the big summer spend, Kompany said: “Is there money to spend? It always depends. It depends if somebody goes out, it depends if there is a deal to be done that is a deal we should do.

“What we can’t do is something completely ludicrous, it would have to be something with a really clear purpose.

“When you mention £100m, you have to be a little bit careful with this because we had five or six loan players that needed replacing, otherwise you’d start weaker.

“The question with these numbers is that, do you loan more players? Which means you don’t own anything. Or do you go and actually replenish the stock a little bit and then you own some players where you can benefit from their progress.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, looks dejected as he applauds the fans at full-time following their team's defeat in the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Liverpool FC at Turf Moor on December 26, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

“It doesn’t necessarily mean you’re all of a sudden an icebreaker in the Premier League, it’s different money.”

Kompany is also adamant that any new player who does sign for Burnley must have the right attitude.

“It’s a cultural thing. That’s something fundamental,” he said.

“The most disappointing thing I could see, not just in a player but in a human being, is if they don’t give their best anymore. It’s a basic, especially if you play for Burnley.

“We don’t sign players telling them to come here for the nice weather. Look at the size of the dressing rooms and the pool, that’s not how we get players.

“Hard work, effort and consistency and that leads to you becoming a better player. This is the place where you can do that, that’s what we put first.