'Equally demanding': Vincent Kompany discusses different types of pressure at Burnley amid job security

It’s been a difficult season for the Clarets back in the top flight, with the team currently languishing in 19th place in the table and five points adrift of safety.

It doesn’t get any easier for Burnley either, with a daunting trip to reigning champions Manchester City coming up next week.

Despite the club’s struggles, it’s understood Kompany’s job is safe as faith remains in the long-term project. There’s also an acceptance internally at Gawthorpe that it would always take time for a relatively new team to adapt to the demands of the Premier League.

While such job security could lead to complacency, Kompany says there’s no chance of that happening at Turf Moor.

“There’s still the pressure because you’re demanding with yourself. No matter what scenario it was, I’d be equally demanding,” he explained.

“If you chase a position [in the league table], you won’t achieve it that way. You have to make sure the next game is everything and at the forefront in your life.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 12: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, leaves the pitch at half-time during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Luton Town at Turf Moor on January 12, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

“These types of moments, I don’t really think you should consider your future or anything else, you should just focus on the game and do it well. And who knows? That’s literally what it is.“We had the same discussion before a few other games but you never know the narrative of tomorrow. The only focus you should have is on that.

“But after that, we’re grown up people and we will deal with the consequences. But you’ve got to focus on what is ahead of you, always.

“Imagine you’re going into a final and as a centre-back, you’re thinking ‘what if I slip and it costs me the win?’ You’re never going to put your boots on to play big games.