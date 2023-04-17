News you can trust since 1877
Burnley FC Women set for historic Turf Moor outing

Burnley FC Women will play at Turf Moor for the first time in the club’s history as they look to clinch promotion to the Championship.

By John Deehan
Published 17th Apr 2023, 18:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 18:25 BST

The team will take to the Turf Moor pitch for the last game of the season against Liverpool Feds on Sunday, April 30.

Towneley Hall: Renovation work 'progressing well'
Since being integrated into the football club in February 2021, the Claret women have gone from strength to strength both on and off the pitch, and have long-term ambitions of reaching the Women’s Super League.

Burnley FC Women will play Liverpool Feds at Turf Moor on Sunday, April 30.Burnley FC Women will play Liverpool Feds at Turf Moor on Sunday, April 30.
Having lost just once in the league so far this season, and with only two games remaining, Jay Bradford’s side could still gain promotion to the Women’s Championship, with the team needing to win the league and a play-off final in order to do so.

Tickets for the game, which kicks off at 2pm, will cost £5 for adults and £2.50 for U18s and can be purchased online, in person, or over the phone at the ticket office.

The announcement of the fixture is just one of the positive steps forward that the club has taken in its pursuit to grow the women’s game.

Earlier in the year, following feedback from the Burnley FC Fan Advisory Board, the club has begun merging the Burnley FC Women social media accounts into the main football club accounts.

This, alongside an innovative partnership with TikTok, which sees all the side’s home league games over the last two seasons streamed live on TikTok, recently reached one million unique views, meaning that more people than ever before can be a part of the club’s women’s football journey.

Tickets are now on sale at www.burnleyfc.com.

