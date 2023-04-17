The team will take to the Turf Moor pitch for the last game of the season against Liverpool Feds on Sunday, April 30.

Since being integrated into the football club in February 2021, the Claret women have gone from strength to strength both on and off the pitch, and have long-term ambitions of reaching the Women’s Super League.

Having lost just once in the league so far this season, and with only two games remaining, Jay Bradford’s side could still gain promotion to the Women’s Championship, with the team needing to win the league and a play-off final in order to do so.

Tickets for the game, which kicks off at 2pm, will cost £5 for adults and £2.50 for U18s and can be purchased online, in person, or over the phone at the ticket office.

The announcement of the fixture is just one of the positive steps forward that the club has taken in its pursuit to grow the women’s game.

Earlier in the year, following feedback from the Burnley FC Fan Advisory Board, the club has begun merging the Burnley FC Women social media accounts into the main football club accounts.

This, alongside an innovative partnership with TikTok, which sees all the side’s home league games over the last two seasons streamed live on TikTok, recently reached one million unique views, meaning that more people than ever before can be a part of the club’s women’s football journey.