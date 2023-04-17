The Grade I listed building is currently undergoing a major makeover.

It has already received an £890,000 grant from the government towards the cost. But a report to the full meeting of Burnley Council by finance boss Coun. Sue Graham revealed an initial bid for a grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund had failed.

The Towneley Hall renovation work is expected to be completed by early 2025

A new one is now being worked on.

Coun. Graham’s report said: “The Towneley Hall repair contract is progressing well with scaffolding covering the great hall roof enabling stonework repairs to be undertaken and roofs of the hall and adjoining towers to be stripped of slates and lead.

“There has been a three-week delay in the supply of the new roofing slates from the quarry in Cumbria, but this is not expected to impact on completion of the current phase as the contractor has been able to progress the stone repairs.

“Within the hall there has been considerable work to decant art works to secure storage, both on and off-site, so that the internal repairs in the great hall and south wing can progress.

“The expression of interest that was submitted to the National Lottery Heritage Fund was not successful, but following discussions with senior NLHF staff, an amended proposal will be developed and submitted.