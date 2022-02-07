Burnley Council has asked its development control committee to approve a planning application for the renovation of the decaying Grade I listed Towneley Hall.

It includes alterations and repairs to the North Wing roof and reconstruction of the parapet to the west elevation of the West Wing and localised repairs and conservation works to the roof, stonework, rainwater goods, windows and internal plasterwork.

A report to councillors says: “This application relates to Towneley Hall, a heritage asset of exceptional significance which is reflected in its Grade I Listing.

Towneley Hall in Burnley is set for a major programme of repairs

"The Hall dates from around 1400 and has been subject to extensive phases of alteration reflecting significant periods of history, and most notably in the 17th to 19th Centuries to reflect the changing architectural styles by successive generations particularly the baroque and gothic.

“A Quinquennial Inspection, undertaken in 2020, concluded that the Hall has suffered from a lack of co-ordinated maintenance and has deteriorated significantly in recent years largely due to faulty rainwater disposal systems, poor roof details and deterioration of leadwork, pointing and masonry.

“It notes that some areas of the roofs have been extremely difficult and unsafe to access which has made maintenance problematic and this has led to water ingress affecting the structure and internal finishes, causing dry rot and decay to historic fabric.

“Long-term damp issues have affected the ceilings in the Long Gallery bedrooms and Regency Room and in the Great Hall where the highly significant early 18th Century plasterwork is at risk of collapse.

“This application seeks listed building consent for essential repairs and conservation work to the exterior and interior of the Hall

“The proposed works involve a number of interventions to improve the overall general condition of the built fabric and the weathertightness of the listed building in order to bring the Hall into a good state of repair and to allow proactive management and maintenance by the Council.

“The works are conservation of Great Hall ceiling: repairs to West Wing parapet: reinforcing the unstable West Wing wall at high level by dismantling and rebuilding the parapet wall and bulging section of the west elevation; structural repairs to Long Gallery; slate roof construction build up; repairs to North Wing roof; and other minor repair, replastering and maintenance works.