Burnley send third player to new partner club Dundee as striker looks to build on prolific spell in League wo

Earlier this week the Clarets announced they had entered into a “strategic alliance” with the SPL outfit.

Owen Dodgson and Dara Costelloe had already been sent on loan there, but they’ve now been followed by Mellon following his prolific spell in League Two during the first half of the season.

The striker, son of former Claret Micky, bagged 15 goals in 27 appearances in all competitions for Morecambe, with 13 of those coming in the league.

However, he was recalled from that spell at the start of January and has now been sent out to Dundee for the remainder of the campaign.

“We can confirm that Michael Mellon has joined our strategic partner club Dundee on loan until the end of the season,” the Clarets said in a statement.

“The 20-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan with Morecambe in League Two, where the Scotsman scored 13 goals in 22 appearances before being recalled to Turf Moor in January.

“Mellon, who received his first Scotland U21s call-up earlier this season, will spend the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign at the Scot Foam Stadium.

“He will be alongside fellow Burnley teammates Dara Costelloe and Owen Dodgson, who both joined 'The Dee' this month.”

Mellon came through the Academy at Manchester United before joining Burnley Under-16’s in 2019.

In 2022 he signed his first professional contract at Burnley.

“I am really pleased to be here and to get the deal done,” Mellon said.

“I am hoping to play my part and help the club in the second part of the season.

“I’m a striker, I want to score goals and that’s what I want to do here. I can’t wait to play in the Scottish Premiership and get out on the park.”

Burnley chairman Alan Pace recently revealed he will be travelling up to Scotland this weekend to watch Dundee’s game against Livingston.

The “strategic alliance” with Football Partners Scotland, Dundee’s majority owners, will promote player development between the two clubs.