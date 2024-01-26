New time and date for Burnley's league clash against Bournemouth following TV selection

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Vincent Kompany’s men were initially due to host the Cherries at 3pm on Saturday, March 2.

However, the game has now been moved back a day to Sunday, March 3, after being selected for live coverage by Sky Sports.

The fixture will also kick off at the earlier time of 1pm.

The game is sandwiched in between two trips to the capital, starting with Crystal Palace away on Saturday, February 24 and ending at the London Stadium against West Ham on Saturday, March 9.

The Clarets initially led courtesy of Charlie Taylor’s strike, but goals from Antoine Semenyo and Phillip Billing handed the hosts the three points.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 03: General view inside the stadium of the stadium shown on a camera ahead of the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester City at Turf Moor on December 03, 2019 in Burnley, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Kompany was left angered after the game after his side were denied a late penalty, while Jay Rodriguez’ last-gasp strike was also disallowed for offside following a lengthy VAR check.

After a difficult start to the season, Bournemouth have turned things around in recent months under Andoni Iraola and currently sit 12th in the table, nine points clear of the relegation zone.

The Cherries are also through to the last 16 of the FA Cup after thrashing Championship outfit Swansea City 5-0 on Thursday night.