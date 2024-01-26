'I have no doubt': Vincent Kompany makes claim about Burnley's resilience after cruel Luton Town setback
The Clarets looked to be heading for a big three points against relegation rivals Luton Town in their last encounter prior to the winter break.
But Kompany’s men were denied right at the death, with the Hatters scoring a controversial stoppage-time equaliser through Carlton Morris.
James Trafford appeared to be clearly fouled by Elijah Adebayo as the goalkeeper attempted to claim a cross, but neither referee Tony Harrington or the VAR officials felt it ought to have been overturned.
Had Burnley held on for the win, they would now be just three points adrift of safety.
Despite the cruel setback, Kompany is confident his players will respond.
“We’re a resilient team. I have no doubt, I’m not worried about that,” he told TNT Sports.
“The culture, the place how it is here, we’ll be ready to go again in the next game.
“Right now you have to allow us to feel the frustration. What will happen is we’ll probably get a couple of lines in the newspapers or 30 seconds on a feature somewhere, but we won’t make the headlines because we haven’t made the headlines when it happened to us earlier in the season. There’s no consequences for no-one.
“That’s a frustration we have at this moment in time, but tomorrow we will be positive again and we will look at what we need to do better.”