Vincent Kompany evaluates Dara O'Shea recent displays for Burnley following summer move from West Brom
The 24-year-old has been a virtual mainstay in the Burnley side so far this season, making 23 appearances in total following his summer move from West Brom.
The centre-back’s displays were a little mixed early on, mirroring the performances of the team in general.
But a while now the Irishman has been one of the most consistent performers in Kompany’s team, irrespective of who partners him at the heart of Burnley’s defence.
“He’s been a strong performer for us,” Kompany said.
“Beyond what the obvious would be, which would be him stepping up in recent games, I think it’s also one of the players who is growing in terms of character and leadership as well.
“These guys in that middle phase between being young and experienced, they’re making that step.
“As many games as keep coming and as aware of your task, you become more and more valuable with the way they communicate with other players.
“I’m pleased for him, but the truth is always tomorrow and that’s the beauty of this job.”
O’Shea has played 1,478 minutes for Burnley this season – only Sander Berge, Josh Brownhill and James Trafford have featured more.
The defender also ranks highly in the statistics for interceptions made with an average of one per game, which puts him second in the squad behind Clarets skipper Brownhill.
O’Shea has also made the most clearances with an average of 4.8 per game, ahead of Jordan Beyer and Charlie Taylor. Beyer sits top of the table for blocks ahead of O’Shea.