Former Burnley man Matt Taylor has been sacked by League One side Shrewsbury Town after just seven months in charge.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 42-year-old replaced another former Claret in Steve Cotterill during the summer, having previously managed Walsall.

But Taylor has been axed after losing seven of his last eight games, which leaves the club 19th in the League One table, seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is with regret that Shrewsbury Town have decided to part company with head coach Matt Taylor,” the Shrews said in a statement.

"Matt arrived at the Croud Meadow in June and has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity.

“But following a run that has seen us lose seven of our last eight games, the club feels a change is needed to improve results and performances on the pitch.

“Alongside Matt, assistant head coach Marcus Bignot has also left the club. Town would like to wish both Matt and Marcus the best of luck for the future.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 01: Matthew Taylor, Head Coach of Shrewsbury Town, looks on prior to the Emirates FA Cup Second Round match between Notts County and Shrewsbury Town at Meadow Lane on December 01, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

“We will now begin the search for a new head coach.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final straw for Shrewsbury proved to be their 2-1 defeat to high-flying Peterborough United on Saturday.

Despite taking a surprise lead, the Shrews ultimately emerged pointless following two second-half goals from second-placed Posh.

Taylor made 37 appearances for the Clarets between 2014 and 2016, scoring four times, after leaving West Ham to join Sean Dyche’s newly-promoted side.

He took his first steps into management with Walsall in 2021, after a brief interim stint with Swindon Town in 2018.