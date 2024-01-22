Ex-Burnley, Portsmouth, Bolton & West Ham man axed by League One outfit after poor run
The 42-year-old replaced another former Claret in Steve Cotterill during the summer, having previously managed Walsall.
But Taylor has been axed after losing seven of his last eight games, which leaves the club 19th in the League One table, seven points clear of the relegation zone.
“It is with regret that Shrewsbury Town have decided to part company with head coach Matt Taylor,” the Shrews said in a statement.
"Matt arrived at the Croud Meadow in June and has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity.
“But following a run that has seen us lose seven of our last eight games, the club feels a change is needed to improve results and performances on the pitch.
“Alongside Matt, assistant head coach Marcus Bignot has also left the club. Town would like to wish both Matt and Marcus the best of luck for the future.
“We will now begin the search for a new head coach.”
The final straw for Shrewsbury proved to be their 2-1 defeat to high-flying Peterborough United on Saturday.
Despite taking a surprise lead, the Shrews ultimately emerged pointless following two second-half goals from second-placed Posh.
Taylor made 37 appearances for the Clarets between 2014 and 2016, scoring four times, after leaving West Ham to join Sean Dyche’s newly-promoted side.
He took his first steps into management with Walsall in 2021, after a brief interim stint with Swindon Town in 2018.
The former Portsmouth and West Ham United man also gained coaching experience with top flight side Tottenham in 2019.