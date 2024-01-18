Vincent Kompany believes being a manager in the Premier League is the ‘most wonderful job in the world’.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s been a tough few months back in the top flight for the Clarets, but the Belgian is still relishing the challenge.

“It’s the most wonderful job in the world, I have to be honest. I feel you’re constantly getting challenged, constantly having to look for ways to be better yourself, make the team better, help other people being better and you get to do it on the best stage in the world. I feel very privileged to be in this position, I feel very willing to go above and beyond to show the respect it deserves.”

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 12: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Luton Town at Turf Moor on January 12, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also feel he is a better manager now than he was at the beginning of the season.

“I would hope any year in my life I would feel a better manager tomorrow than I was the day before. If I’m 64 I’d still hope you can ask me that question I’d be able to say I’m better than when I was 55.”

And could he still be here at 64?

“I’ve thought about the possibility!”

Burnley are currently five points behind 17th placed Everton, with the small matter of a visit to last season’s treble winners up next at the end of month.

Kompany is adamant the team is improving. Although he’s acutely aware this needs to translate into results sooner rather than later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d hope as a manager at some point they do, otherwise it’s a pretty grim outlook. The thing that would make me the most nervous is if you didn’t have the right characters in the building. If you have a group of players who are just there and there for a pay day and progression doesn’t really matter, you’re in trouble.

“There are reasons why I’ve kept telling you at any point in the season how much I’m enjoying working with this team. It’s really genuine. I feel like I have characters who have a growth mindset and their improvement ultimately is an improvement of all of us.