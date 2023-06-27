News you can trust since 1877
Former Burnley man replaces ex-Clarets boss Steve Cotterill as manager of League One side

One former Claret has replaced another as the new manager of Shrewsbury Town.
By Matt Scrafton
Published 27th Jun 2023, 11:00 BST- 2 min read
Former Burnley boss Steve Cotterill left his post with the League One outfit at the end of last season, bringing an end to his two-and-a-half-year spell.

It came after the 58-year-old, who managed the Clarets between 2004 and 2007, led the Shrews to a 12th-placed finish in the third tier.

Cotterill has now been replaced by ex-Burnley midfielder Matty Taylor, who has taken on the role following an “extensive recruitment process” by the club’s new director of football Micky Moore.

"I’m delighted," Taylor told Shrewsbury’s official website.

“I think when you come to the stadium, when you look at the infrastructure behind the football club – there is nothing (I feel) other than a burning desire and excitement.

“I’m very aware the football club has a successful playing style – something that has worked when you look at the finish last season. I think it was the second-highest finish for 34 years.

Taylor represented Burnley between 2014 and 2016Taylor represented Burnley between 2014 and 2016
“So there is a lot that is going right at the football club. So, what do I want to bring?

“I hope to allow the players to really express themselves. There are some exceptional footballers here and part of my role is to give them a platform and a structure so they can go and express themselves and entertain our loyal supporters.”

Taylor took his first steps in management with Walsall in 2021, after a brief interim stint with Swindon Town in 2018.

He left nine months later and has been waiting to make his next move since, as he looks to develop his reputation as a boss.

The former Portsmouth and West Ham United man also gained coaching experience with top flight side Tottenham in 2019.

Taylor made 37 appearances for the Clarets between 2014 and 2016, scoring four times, after leaving West Ham to join Sean Dyche’s newly-promoted side.

Shrewsbury’s director of football Moore said: "We interviewed five and then we got down to the last two and Matt fit the criteria we set out right at the very beginning.

"I think from the moment I walked in, from what I've said I said our head coach will look like, Matty fitted that script and I'm very excited to have him on board."

