The 37-year-old was most recently working as assistant manager at National League North side Brackley Town, but he’s also been undertaking a degree in sporting directorship through the Global Institute of Sport.

Ward spent five years at Turf Moor during his 19-year playing career, where he also played for the likes of Ipswich Town and Wolves, as well as the Republic of Ireland.

The former left-back will now be responsible for the football operations at Solihull, who finished 15th in the National League last season.

“First of all, I am delighted to be here and get started in the role at Moors,” Ward said.

“After meeting the chairman, I was firstly very impressed by him and his vision for the club, along with the clear ambition to progress and achieve Football League status.

“I was impressed by the set up both at the stadium and the training ground in Studley, as well as the club’s ambition to be the best both on and off the pitch.

Ward made over 100 appearances for Burnley during a five-year stint at Turf Moor

“The club’s desire to be a first in class community club is one which resonates with me, as does its continuing aim to connect with the community.

“I hope to further this by strengthening the existing ties we have with Midlands based sides at both a professional and grass roots level.

“The club has established a viable pathway to its first team through the elite academy, whose success is no more apparent than by several of its graduates making their professional debuts last season.

“I will use the knowledge that I have gained through my 20-year career, playing at the top level to help the club move forward in its aspirations both on and off the pitch.”

Solihull are currently without a manager after Neal Eardley departed by mutual consent over the weekend.

“We are fortunate to have an individual of his calibre in the newly created role of director of football, “ Solihull chairman Daryll Eales said.

“Alongside Stephen, we will appoint a head coach in the near future.