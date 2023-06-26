Burnley's Arijanet Muric references fight for number one shirt amid transfer speculation

The 24-year-old had a debut year to remember with the Clarets, making 41 appearances in all competitions as Vincent Kompany’s men stormed to the Championship title.

Despite the goalkeeper’s good form, his place in the team isn’t certain given strong speculation this summer linking Burnley with other goalkeepers.

It was widely reported the Clarets were in for Anderlecht stopper Bart Verbruggen, but it appears they’ve been priced out of a move with their Premier League rivals Brighton set to beat them to the chase.

Antwerp’s Jean Butez, James Trafford, of Manchester City, and former Leyton Orient keeper Lawrence Vigouroux have also been linked with a move to Turf Moor.

When asked about his feelings towards the club’s return to the Premier League, he seemed to make reference to his number one spot not being guaranteed.

“I’m trying to do my best to improve every day,” the Kosovan told the club’s official website.

Muric's number one spot at Turf Moor is far from guaranteed

“Of course it’s the best league and I hope we compete and do our best. I think we can do this. We’re a good team.

“I’ll tell you how I feel if I start!”

Bailey Peacock-Farrell, another goalkeeper that has been linked with a move away this summer, has so far provided cover for Muric.

Despite the 26-year-old’s desire to start regular games, Muric insists the duo will always strive to push each other in training for the betterment of the team.

“Me and Bailey are always good,” Muric said.

“We compete and every day he pushes me in training because he trains very well. He’s just a nice guy.”

Muric made the move to East Lancashire last summer from Man City, having previously spent time on loan with Nottingham Forest, Girona, NAC Breda among others.

Despite his relatively tender years as a goalkeeper, the Swiss-born stopper admits he’s something of a late developer.

“I did more karate when I was a little child, I didn’t even know about football until I was 10 or 11,” he revealed.