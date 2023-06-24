Vincent Kompany makes one key promise discussing Burnley's main objective back in the Premier League

The Clarets return to the top flight after taking the Championship by storm in Kompany’s first season in charge, amassing 101 points along the way and losing just three times.

It’s likely to be a different ball game in the Premier League though as Burnley get to grips with the elite – no more so than Kompany’s old side Manchester City who travel to Turf Moor on the opening day.

While Kompany concedes Burnley maintaining their Premier League status would represent a successful season, he’s refusing to put a “ceiling” on what his side can achieve.

“Realistically, next year for Burnley – we won’t get 100 points again, “ Kompany said, speaking to Gary Neville on The Overlap, in partnership with Sky Bet.

“That means we will have to review our ambitions a bit as to what they were in the Championship. But I hate putting a ceiling on something.

“I’ll proudly say if we’re not relegated, ‘this was a great season’ – I’ll proudly say that. But at the start of the season, you won’t get me saying that this is the goal. I just can’t physically express it.

Kompany led the Clarets back to the top flight in emphatic style last season

“I’m used to winning and I don’t mind not winning, if I’m feeling that I’m getting better because it’s just a matter of time then.

“You have people who are relentless, just chip away and you just keep coming. How many people have you seen off like this in your career? I’ve been the same at times, but people have highs, and they get really happy – and that can have them drop their standards. And you chip away.

“People get lows when they get sad and they drop their standards and you carry on, eventually you catch people up.

“As long as I’m feeling that I’m doing that, I don’t mind where I end up because I know that the next year will be better. That’s what excites me.”

Kompany, a Premier League winner with Man City, knows all about the top flight – not just from his own playing days but also from his extensive hours upon hours of research.

“I haven’t looked at the patterns of the three teams that came up last year to the Premier League. Not one bit. I know how they play,” the Belgian added.

“Not only have I played in the Premier League, but I’ve also watched a lot of Premier league games, especially when we knew we were getting promoted. We are coming up now with a team that needs to maintain what made us good and that’s my only focus.

“I know what the threats are in the Premier League. I know about the athleticism of players, the speed in transitions, the pressing of the teams and I understand that I’ve played in that league as well.

