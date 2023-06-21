Bart Verbruggen breaks his silence amid Brighton & Burnley transfer links

The Clarets have made the Anderlecht stopper one of their key targets this summer ahead of their return to the Premier League.

But transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently revealed their top flight rivals Brighton & Hove Albion are to beat them to his signing.

It’s claimed Roberto De Zerbi’s side are about to complete a move for a rumoured £17m fee, when it had previously been reported that Vincent Kompany’s side had seen an offer in the region of £13m knocked back.

While the Clarets are clearly big admirers of the 20-year-old, they weren’t prepared to enter into a bidding war.

Verbruggen is currently preparing for the Netherlands’ UEFA European Under-21 Championship campaign in Romania and Georgia, which kicks off this evening.

Speaking to Belgian outlet Het Belang van Limburg ahead of the tournament, Verbruggen said: “I have always said that it is my dream to play football in England. Just the fact that I’m mentioned there is something to be proud of. But we are in Hotel Oud London in Zeist and my focus is here.

Verbruggen looks set to join Burnley's top flight rivals Brighton

“I have very capable people who work for me. They know what they are doing and ask me the right questions when needed.

“But I am only concerned with the things that I myself influence. And at the moment that is the European Championship with the juniors.”

If Burnley do end up losing out on Verbruggen, it’s claimed they’ll turn their attention to Antwerp’s goalkeeper Jean Butez.

The 28-year-old kept 20 clean sheets in 40 league matches last season as Antwerp won the league.

The Frenchman began his career with Lille before joining Belgian outfit Mouscron on loan in 2017. After impressing there, he made a permanent move before sealing a switch to Antwerp for a €1m fee.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for last season’s number one Arijanet Muric, given it appears Kompany has his mind set on bolstering his goalkeeping department.