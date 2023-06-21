Vincent Kompany addresses Burnley's momentum ahead of their Premier League return

The Clarets took the second tier by storm during the Belgian’s first season in charge, amassing 101 points and losing just three league games.

After helping break the club’s downward spiral, Kompany is keen for the positivity to continue when the new Premier League campaign gets underway in August.

“You make your own momentum,” he told the club’s official website.

“When you have a negative spiral you break that chain, when you have positive momentum you hold onto it.

“The way to hold onto it is by working on it. It’s your habits, it’s your standards, it’s your discipline to your work and then you force your own momentum and break your own bad cycles.

“It’s hard to do because a lot of it is in your head, but with discipline and consistency you make your own momentum.”

Kompany led the Clarets to the Championship title last season

Given the crux of last season’s squad remains intact, Kompany believes this summer’s pre-season will be a case of fine-tuning the work that has already been done over the last year.

“Last season came off the back of a relegation, so there was a lot of uncertainty and the players are still trying to get to know where they fit, if they’re part of the plans,” he explained.

“This season, it’s easier in a sense that every player knows what is expected of them.