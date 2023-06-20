News you can trust since 1877
'There is contact': Update emerges on Burnley's interest in Austrian defender

Burnley have made contact with Austrian defender Emanuel Aiwu, according to his representatives.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 20th Jun 2023, 10:05 BST- 1 min read
Read More
How Burnley could line up if their Premier League opener against Manchester City...

Reports first emerged in April that Vincent Kompany’s men were keeping tabs on the Cremonese man.

Addressing that speculation, Aiwu’s agent Marcello Brillmann has confirmed there is interest on Burnley’s side.

"That's right. There is contact with Burnley and there has already been a meeting,” he told Kicker.

“But I can't and don't want to say more about this."

Aiwu still has three years left on his contract with Italian side Cremonese, but it’s been reported he’s keen to move on following their relegation to Serie B.

A relegation clause was included in the deal that took him from Rapid Vienna last summer for a rumoured €3.5m fee.

Aiwu signed for Italian side Cremonese last summerAiwu signed for Italian side Cremonese last summer
The centre-back made 27 appearances for Cremonese last season and has also attracted interest from Austrian side RB Salzburg, but it’s claimed it’s the player’s ambition to play in the Premier League.

Aiwu, who is of Nigerian descent, was born in Austria and has represented his country up to Under-21 level.

The defender began his career with Admira Wacker before earning a move to Rapid Vienna in 2021.

Aiwu isn’t the only centre-back to be linked with Burnley in recent days, with Borussia Dortmund’s Soumaila Coulibaly also said to be on their radar.

According to French publication L’Equipe, Kompany’s men are interested in sealing a loan deal for the central defender.

The Clarets are already handily placed in that position with Hjalmar Ekdal, Ameen Al-Dakhil and Jordan Beyer, but they are one man down following Taylor Harwood-Bellis’ return to Manchester City.

