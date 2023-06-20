How Burnley could line up if their Premier League opener against Manchester City took place tomorrow

The season doesn’t kick off until August 11 and the transfer window has only been open a week – so there’s no great rush for Burnley to get their deals done.
But how strong is their squad as it stands? And what areas need to be improved upon before Vincent Kompany’s men line-up against treble-winning Manchester City on the opening day?
We take a look at how the Clarets would likely line-up if their season opener took place tomorrow to give you an indication of how strong – or otherwise – they’re currently looking...
1. Work to do?
The Clarets will line up in the top flight once again after storming to the Championship title, but do they need to strengthen? Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
2. GK - Arijanet Muric
There's been plenty of speculation about Kompany wanting to bring in another goalkeeper, but as it stands Muric is the number one. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
3. RB - Connor Roberts
Right-back is another position where the Clarets are looking to strengthen, with Leeds' Cody Drameh linked. But as it stands Roberts will battle it out with Vitinho for a place in the starting XI. Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook
4. CB - Jordan Beyer
Now at Turf Moor permanently, the German impressed on loan last season. Centre back is one area of the pitch where the Clarets look especially strong. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth