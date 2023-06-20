What we know about Borussia Dortmund defender Soumaila Coulibaly amid talk of Burnley loan deal

According to French publication L’Equipe, Vincent Kompany’s men are interested in sealing a loan deal for the central defender.

The Clarets are already handily placed in that position with Hjalmar Ekdal, Ameen Al-Dakhil and Jordan Beyer, but they are one man down following Taylor Harwood-Bellis’ return to Manchester City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite his tender years, the 19-year-old is highly rated by his Bundesliga club, having already made two substitute appearances for their first-team.

Coulibaly came off the bench to face Copenhagen in the Champions League in November before getting 45 minutes under his belt against Stuttgart in April, replacing experienced defender Mats Hummels.

The former Paris Saint-Germain star, who still has another three years left on his contract, has also made 25 appearances for Dortmund’s second team.

If Coulibaly does arrive on loan, it’s mooted there could be an option to make the move permanent next year - which is thought to be the current crux of ongoing talks.

Coulibaly has already made two first-team appearances for Dortmund

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Frenchman joined Dortmund on a free transfer from PSG in 2021 after coming to the realisation his pathway to first-team football was far clearer in Germany.

“I felt like I would be accompanied for the long haul, that I was going to be looked after,” he told Le Parisien after completing his move.

“Above all, Dortmund is a team that places its confidence in youngsters, that is not necessarily the case with PSG.”

He added: “Paris is my home, so it was a dream ever since I was a little boy to sign my first professional contract with PSG and to play one day at the Parc des Princes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But no, I did not hesitate, you also need to know what is best for you. On the contrary, I jumped into this.”

A French Under-17 international, Coulibaly stands at 6ft 3ins and is left footed, so can also fill in at left-back.

He’s described as a “composed” and “relaxed” player that always looks to be in control defensively. He also has the speed to cover space.