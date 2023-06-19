Recently released Burnley keeper and ex-Bolton Wanderers man gets fixed up with League One outfit

The 24-year-old departed Turf Moor at the end of last season after his contract expired, bringing an end to his three-year stay in East Lancashire.

The shot stopper, who spent last season on loan with Accrington Stanley, has penned a two-year contract with the Imps.

"It’s been in the pipeline for a few weeks now and I couldn't be happier to get it over the line,” he said.

"I've been following the club in recent years and have seen loads of young keepers who have played lots of games.

"Having spoken to people at the club, everything they’ve told me shows me this is the perfect fit. Lincoln is definitely the right call for what I need now and in the future.

"I believe we can bring the best out of each other in terms of the way we are going to play and how that's going to suit me."

Jensen has previously been part of Burnley's match day squads in the Premier League

Jensen joined the Clarets in the summer of 2019 and subsequently became a regular in the academy’s Under-23s side.

He also featured on the bench for the senior team in the Premier League’s Project Restart the following year.

Jensen, who began his career with Danish sides Helsingor and Hellerkup IK, also spent time on loan with Bolton Wanderers and Carlisle United before last year’s spell at Stanley, where he made 35 appearances.