Recently released Burnley goalkeeper signs for League One club

Recently released Burnley goalkeeper Will Norris has signed on the dotted line for League One side Portsmouth.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 14th Jun 2023, 10:23 BST- 1 min read
The 29-year-old has put pen to paper on a three-year deal at Fratton Park following his release at the end of last season.

Norris’ contract at Turf Moor wasn’t renewed, bringing an end to his three-year stay in East Lancashire.

He made three appearances in total for the Clarets before spending the second half of last season on loan with Peterborough United, where he helped Darren Ferguson’s side reach the League One play-offs.

Pompey boss John Mousinho spoke of his delight at getting the move over the line.

“Will’s an experienced goalkeeper and played a lot of games last season, while also has experience of both the Premier League and the Championship,” he said.

“He comes here with a really good pedigree and will be looking to cement his place in the Pompey team.

Norris has penned a three-year contract with PortsmouthNorris has penned a three-year contract with Portsmouth
“Will is a confident player and is comfortable on the ball, as well as being a good shot stopper and someone who commands his area.

“Everyone knows it was a position we wanted a permanent player for after last season and so we’re delighted to bring him to the south coast.”

Norris, who was born in Watford, began his career in non-league with Hatfield Town and Royston Town.

He then signed for Cambridge United and played a part in their return to the EFL.

The keeper went on to spend time with Wolves and Burnley, appearing in the top flight for both clubs.

