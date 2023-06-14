How Burnley's dream starting XI could look if rumoured targets arrive at Turf Moor

The summer transfer window has officially opened and Burnley will be keen to strengthen their squad ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Vincent Kompany’s side have already been linked with a whole host of names, with some rumours more credible than others.

But judging by the speculation, it could well be a busy summer at Turf Moor.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at how Burnley’s squad could shape up come August if some of their key targets arrive...

GK - Bart Verbruggen The Clarets are reportedly close to agreeing a fee with the highly-rated Anderlecht goalkeeper. Arijanet Muric might have something to say about the 20-year-old taking his number one spot though.

RB - Cody Drameh Another player that is being strongly linked with a move to Turf Moor. If signed, the Leeds United man will battle it out with Connor Roberts and Vitinho for the right-back spot.

CB - Jordan Beyer The Clarets are already well stocked at centre-back, although they could look to prise Taylor Harwood-Bellis back from Man City.