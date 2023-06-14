News you can trust since 1877
How Burnley's dream starting XI could look if rumoured targets arrive at Turf Moor

The summer transfer window has officially opened and Burnley will be keen to strengthen their squad ahead of their return to the Premier League.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 14th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

Vincent Kompany’s side have already been linked with a whole host of names, with some rumours more credible than others.

But judging by the speculation, it could well be a busy summer at Turf Moor.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at how Burnley’s squad could shape up come August if some of their key targets arrive...

The Clarets will be out to impress on their return to the top flight

1. Exciting times

The Clarets will be out to impress on their return to the top flight Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

The Clarets are reportedly close to agreeing a fee with the highly-rated Anderlecht goalkeeper. Arijanet Muric might have something to say about the 20-year-old taking his number one spot though.

2. GK - Bart Verbruggen

The Clarets are reportedly close to agreeing a fee with the highly-rated Anderlecht goalkeeper. Arijanet Muric might have something to say about the 20-year-old taking his number one spot though. Photo: Anderlecht

Another player that is being strongly linked with a move to Turf Moor. If signed, the Leeds United man will battle it out with Connor Roberts and Vitinho for the right-back spot.

3. RB - Cody Drameh

Another player that is being strongly linked with a move to Turf Moor. If signed, the Leeds United man will battle it out with Connor Roberts and Vitinho for the right-back spot. Photo: steve riding

The Clarets are already well stocked at centre-back, although they could look to prise Taylor Harwood-Bellis back from Man City.

4. CB - Jordan Beyer

The Clarets are already well stocked at centre-back, although they could look to prise Taylor Harwood-Bellis back from Man City. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

