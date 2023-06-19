Rumoured Burnley target Sergio Gomez addresses his future with Manchester City

Recent reports have suggested Vincent Kompany is keen to bring the defender to Turf Moor on loan.

The 22-year-old is already well-known to the Clarets boss having played under him at Anderlecht, before earning his move to the Etihad last summer for a rumoured £11m fee.

But since then, the Spaniard made just 10 starts last season, albeit he did make 23 appearances in all competitions. Just two of those 10 starts came in the Premier League.

Despite having three years remaining on his contract, it remains to be seen where the left-back fits into Pep Guardiola’s plans.

Nevertheless, the former Borussia Dortmund man is keen to fight for his place in the side, a view he expressed in an emphatic statement about his future amid the ongoing speculation.

Speaking in an interview with AS, as quoted by Sport Witness, Gomez said: “I haven't talked to [Guardiola] about the next season, but I want to stay there.

Gomez in FA Cup action for City last season

"I'm going to go from the first day of the pre-season with a lot of desire to show him that I can have more minutes.”

Gomez, who is currently on international duty with Spain at the 2023 European Under-21 Championship, added: “The idea is to stay there. It is my wish.”