'One of the few!': Key Luton Town figure makes Burnley & Vincent Kompany quip regarding Kenilworth Road fixture

The Clarets will be the first side to visit Bedfordshire in the Premier League next season when they take on Rob Edwards’ side in their first away game of the campaign.

It will be Burnley’s second game of the season having taken on reigning champions Manchester City in the curtain raiser.

Both Burnley and Luton came up from the Championship last season, with Kompany’s men winning the title and the Hatters overcoming Coventry City in the play-off final.

Luton CEO Gary Sweet says it’s an encounter to look forward to as the Hatters make their return to the top flight after a 31-year absence.

"Vincent quite likes coming here actually, he told us he likes this place,” he told Sky Sports. "He might be one of the few!

"We’re good friends with Burnley having travelled through the Championship with them last season and having seen the excellent progress they’ve made on their bounce back, it’s another one to look forward to.”

Kompany applauds the Burnley fans at Kenilworth Road last season

Luton’s home clash against Burnley comes a week on from their season opener away to Brighton.

"It was relatively kind I think, it could have been much worse," Sweet added.

"I was at the Premier League conference in Hampshire and other clubs were telling me about their nightmare opening three or four fixtures when they started the campaign for the first time, so we’re really delighted with that.

"We beat Brighton in the semi-final of the Johnston Paint Trophy, that’s the last thing I remember about them. It’s great to go there and give the fans a day out in the sunshine, hopefully! They will enjoy it.

"Brighton’s a friendly club though. We were with them this week, so we're really looking forward to this opener. They’re a fantastic model for us, just the way they run the business but also the stadium development they’ve done and the way they’ve transformed the city. It’s been terrific and they are an example to us.