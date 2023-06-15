Burnley’s 2023/24 Premier League fixture list in full as Arsenal, Liverpool & Manchester City await

Vincent Kompany’s men will line up back in the top flight for the 2023/24 campaign after romping to the Championship title last season.

The Clarets amassed an incredible 101 points along the way, losing just three league games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But focus quickly switches to next term and Kompany’s side know they will have the toughest start possible – facing treble winners Manchester City on the opening day.

The fixture will be the curtain raiser for the new Premier League campaign, kicking off at 8pm on Friday, August 11, in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

The Clarets will then travel to fellow newly promoted side Luton Town the following weekend for their first away game of the season.

Back-to-back home games against Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur follow before a trip to Nottingham Forest.

Vincent Kompany led Burnley to the Championship title last season

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festive period sees Burnley make the long trip down to the capital to face Fulham on Saturday, December 23, before hosting Liverpool on Boxing Day.

A trip to Aston Villa on Saturday, December 30 concludes the calendar year.

Kompany’s charges face Forest at Turf Moor in their final game of the season.

Supporters should note that all fixtures for the upcoming season are subject to change due to broadcast selections and opposition teams featuring in Europe.

FIXTURES IN FULL

Friday, August 11 – Manchester City (H)

Saturday, August 19 – Luton Town (A)

Saturday, August 26 – Aston Villa (H)

Wednesday, August 30 - Carabao Cup Second Round

Saturday, September 2 – Tottenham Hotspur (H)

Saturday, September 16 – Nottingham Forest (A)

Saturday, September 23 – Manchester United (H)

Saturday, September 30 – Newcastle United (A)

Saturday, October 7 – Chelsea (H)

Saturday, October 21 – Brentford (A)

Saturday, October 28 – AFC Bournemouth (A)

Saturday, November 4 – Crystal Palace (H)

Saturday, November 11 – Arsenal (A)

Saturday, November 25 – West Ham United (H)

Saturday, December 2 – Sheffield United (H)

Tuesday, December 5 – Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)

Saturday, December 9 – Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

Saturday, December 16 – Everton (H)

Saturday, December 23 – Fulham (A)

Tuesday, December 26 – Liverpool (H)

Saturday, December 30 – Aston Villa (A)

Saturday, January 6 – Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Saturday, January 13 – Luton Town (H)

Wednesday, January 31 – Manchester City (A)

Saturday, February 3 – Fulham (H)

Saturday, February 10 – Liverpool (A)

Saturday, February 17 – Arsenal (H)

Saturday, February 24 – Crystal Palace (A)

Saturday, March 2 – AFC Bournemouth (H)

Saturday, March 9 – West Ham United (A)

Saturday, March 16 – Brentford (H)

Saturday, March 30 – Chelsea (A)

Tuesday, April 2 – Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)

Saturday, April 6 – Everton (A)

Saturday, April 13 – Brighton & Hove Albion (H)

Saturday, April 20 – Sheffield United (A)

Saturday, April 27 – Manchester United (A)

Saturday, May 4 – Newcastle United (H)

Saturday, May 11 – Tottenham Hotspur (A)