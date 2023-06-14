Recent reports suggested the club’s hierarchy were keen to make KV Kortrijk a partner club for a reported £13m (€15m) fee.

Instead, the Kaminski group – who have previously held interest in buying Everton – have instead agreed a takeover.

Current owner Vincent Tan, also chairman of Championship outfit Cardiff City, has confirmed he will be moving on.

“Vincent Tan, owner of KV Kortrijk, can, subject to final approval, confirm the sale of his shares in the club to Maciek Kaminski and the Kaminski Group,” the club said in a statement.”

“This deal will see Vincent and managing director Ken Choo leave the club. They wish the club all the best for the future.”

The Kaminski Group is led by Maciek Kaminski, an American-Polish businessman and founder of Kaminski Asset Management Inc, based in the US.

Outgoing owner Vincent Tan

The Kaminski Group founded KAM Sports in 2022, with the aim of investing in the sport at various levels.

“I wish Maciek Kaminski and his family all the best,” Tan added.

“Mr. Kaminski is a good owner for the club, who already has experience in football. I think he will take the club to an even greater height.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the fans, staff and the city for their support during my time here.”

Outgoing managing director Ken Choo added: “I would like to congratulate Maciek Kaminski and his family.

“I am fortunate to have been involved with this club with Vincent for the last seven years and I would like to express my appreciation to the staff, our supporters and our sponsors.

“I'm sure Maciek and his family will do well. He has a passion for this great sport and we are all excited to see what he can do for the club and its community.”

A number of Belgian clubs are already part of wider football networks. Cercle Brugge (Monaco), Standard Liege (Genoa and Vasco da Gama), Union St Gilloise (Brighton) and KV Oostende (Barnsley and Nancy) and are all owned by groups that are already in possession of another club.

