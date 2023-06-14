A breakdown of the international call-ups handed to Championship-winning Burnley stars

A whole host of Burnley players have jetted off to meet up with their respective countries for the summer international window, which runs until June 20.

Darko Churlinov was among them, having been called up to the Macedonia squad, however he will play no part in their upcoming games after being hospitalised with suspected blood poisoning.

No further update has been provided on the 22-year-old’s condition since the news first emerged a fortnight ago. The club has been approached for comment.

Lyle Foster has also been left out of the South Africa squad for their upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

According to reports in South Africa, the 22-year-old has been omitted due to a mutual agreement with Clarets chief Vincent Kompany.

The game against Morocco is a dead rubber given both sides have already qualified for next year’s tournament, which is being staged in January and February 2024.

Elsewhere in the African Confederation, DR Congo have released no information about their squad, but Samuel Bastien has previously been called up and is expected to feature.

Anass Zaroury was an unused substitute for Morocco’s goalless draw against Cape Verde on Monday, but he will be hoping to feature in upcoming games against South Africa and Zambia.

In Europe, Ameen Al-Dakhil (Belgium), Hjalmar Ekdal (Sweden), Jóhann Berg Gudmundsson (Iceland), Arijanet Muric (Kosovo), Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Northern Ireland), Connor Roberts (Wales) and Wout Weghorst (Netherlands) have all been drafted in.

Both Josh Cullen and Michael Obafemi are also part of the Republic of Ireland squad.

In the under age groups, Joe Bauress (England U18s), Jordan Beyer (Germany U21s) and Dara Costelloe (Ireland U21) will all be hoping to gain invaluable game time.

The likes of Luke McNally (Ireland) and Manuel Benson (Belgium) haven’t been called up on this occasion, but they’ll be hoping to represent their respective nations in the not-too-distant future.