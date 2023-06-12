Reliable Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri claims Vincent Kompany’s side are preparing a second bid for the 20-year-old after seeing their opening offer of €15m (£12.83m) knocked back. This time, it’s claimed the Clarets will up their bid to €17.5m (£15m). But what do we know about the Dutchman? And why is he so in demand despite only making 31 appearances for Anderlecht? The shot stopper has previously been touted as a potential target for both Liverpool and Manchester United, but it’s understood he’s adamant he will only leave if he’s guaranteed to get regular game time. However, Burnley’s Premier League rivals Brighton \u0026amp; Hove Albion are also thought to be in the frame. Verbruggen made the move to Anderlecht from his hometown club NAC Breda in 2020 for a fee of less than £300,000. He made his debut a year later and has since gone on to be named the Belgian Pro League’s player of the season. His form resulted in a first ever call-up to the senior Netherlands side in March of this year, having previously only represented his country at Under-18 level. Verbruggen’s style of play would seemingly suit Kompany down to a tee. He’s known to be a sweeper-keeper, regularly venturing outside of his box to cover long balls over the backline. Standing at 6ft 4ins, he’s also known to be a commanding presence inside his penalty area. He’s also regularly involved in Anderlecht’s build up play from the back, which again is the hallmark of a Kompany side. The goalkeeper has of course already worked with Kompany at Anderlecht, which could well swing things in Burnley’s favour. Speaking to Belgian publication VoetbalNieuws, the rising star had nothing but good things to say about the former Manchester City man. “I certainly have a good relationship with Kompany,” he said. “We have worked well together. “I have learned a lot from him and I am very grateful to him for that. “He has done a fantastic job at Burnley. I really like that for him. I have him very highly as a trainer. I hope for him that he will achieve even more success." Addressing his future, meanwhile, Verbruggen admitted it’s always been a dream of his to play in the Premier League. "One hundred per cent,” he said. “To be named at all by the clubs that play there is an honour. I'm happy about that. That means you're doing things right. "I have very nice agents, who do all the work with a view to transfer. If something nice comes along, I would always listen. Of course I'm open to that. But Anderlecht is also very nice."