Burnley snap up free transfer of ex-Brentford and Sheffield United man after successful trial

Burnley have snapped up the signing of experienced free agent John Egan on a short-term deal.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old has been training with Scott Parker’s side over the summer in a bid to prove his fitness following his departure from Sheffield United at the end of last season.

The Clarets have now moved to secure his signature, tying the centre-back down to a contract until the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m an ambitious person, an ambitious player and I feel like I’m at an ambitious club,” Egan said of his move.

“The manager, staff and the players all want to be successful. I want to come in and add to that.

“I want to bring my experience and my ability into the group to help drive the group on.

“I’ve been here a few weeks now, I’ve got to know the lads and really enjoyed working with them and the manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DERBY, ENGLAND - JULY 29: John Egan of Sheffield United looks on during the pre-season friendly match between Derby County and Sheffield United at Pride Park on July 29, 2023 in Derby, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

“I’ve had some really good conversations with him. It’s been an incredible environment to come into. I’m delighted to be a Burnley player now and I’m looking forward to the future.”

Egan has spent the last six seasons with the Blades, racking up over 200 appearances and winning two promotions from the Championship.

Born in Cork, Egan first made the move to England with Sunderland in 2009.

After progressing through the academy system at the Stadium of Light, the defender had loan spells with Crystal Palace, where he made his professional debut, Sheffield United, Bradford City and Southend United, before leaving the Black Cats in the summer of 2014.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Egan joined Gillingham ahead of the 2014/15 campaign and after playing 52 times and scoring five goals in his first season, made the move to then Championship side Brentford in 2016.

Following two impressive seasons with the Bees, which also saw Egan appointed captain ahead of his second year at Griffin Park, the centre-back made the move to the Blades ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.

After arriving as the Yorkshire side’s club record signing, Egan helped United gain promotion to the Premier League and stay up with an impressive ninth place finish.

Despite relegation in 2021, the defender who has 36 Ireland caps, helped the Blades return to the top-flight in 2023, before leaving the club this summer after making over 220 appearances.