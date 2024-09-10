Scott Parker discusses Burnley's squad dynamics following closure of the transfer window
The Clarets faced a challenging transfer window this summer where a number of their higher-profile players left for pastures new.
The likes of Arijanet Muric, Dara O’Shea, Sander Berge and Wilson Odobert all departed to return to the Premier League.
In total there were 21 departures from the club this summer, 16 of those leaving permanently.
Despite the heavy turnover of players, Parker is content he’s now got a settled squad of individuals who are desperate to do their best for the club.
When asked if he had to console any players that maybe didn’t get the move they were after, Parker said: “Not really. For the ones that wanted their moves and expressed their desire for a move ended up going really.
“There’s a group here now that are here and want to be here and are relishing the challenge that we face.
“The group is in a good place and we can only build on moving forward now, which is the main aim and the objective.”
While big name departures were always to be expected after the club’s relegation from the Premier League, the sheer number of players that moved on perhaps came as a bit of a surprise to many.
“I’ve been in this situation before, it was probably similar to when I was at Fulham, although there maybe weren’t as many going,” Parker explained.
“There’s probably elements of that and a lot of players have left, and that’s due to one reason or another and I wouldn’t really want to go into detail regarding that, but there’s loads of factors and loads of reasons why some have left and that’s very key to understand.
“While of course there have been challenges, we can look forward and everyone in their power at the football club has been working tirelessly.
“You only have to step into the building, it feels like the building is alive constantly, 24 hours a day, people trying their hardest to bring players in and obviously the dynamics of players leaving as well.
“Everyone with goodwill is trying as best as they can.”