Former Burnley boss Vincent Kompany discusses viral clip of his spat with Johann Berg Gudmundsson

Vincent Kompany has played down the clip of his angry confrontation with Johann Berg Gudmundsson last season.

A video of Kompany’s training ground spat with Gudmundsson from the second series of the Mission to Burnley documentary went viral over the summer.

In the footage, Kompany is seen aggressively confronting Gudmundsson on the training pitch, swearing 15 times in less than a minute.

“Joey, don't f***ing test me,” Kompany shouts. “Do not f***ing test me.

“Enough of the f***ing moaning. Enough of the f***ing moaning. Play f***ing football. You've got to f***ing work for everything. F***ing play!

“How many times do I have to tell you? Stop f***ing moaning.”

Gudmundsson then tries to walk away from Kompany, but the former Clarets boss follows him and continues with his barrage.

He added: “What? Have you got something you want to communicate to the team? You want to communicate something, you big boy? You're a big boy, you want to talk?”

At one point, Kompany even appears to get close to Gudmundsson’s face. When the winger asks what he’s moaned about, Kompany tells him: “Body language is f***ing s*** and I'm not accepting it. Play! F***ing hell man.”

Kompany has since left the club to take over at Bayern Munich, while Gudmundsson has also departed to join Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Orobah.

Kompany was asked about the clip during a Bayern Munich press conference.

The Bayern boss laughed and said of the exchange: “I've also explained to him calmly! This is actually the first time this year at Bayern that I don't have a camera crew filming my entire season for a documentary. It was the case at Anderlecht and Burnley.

“When every speech and every training session is filmed, there's always a moment like that.

“But the message of all that is that we are giving our lives for our club. If the club gets relegated, people will lose their jobs. We have a responsibility. We should never find ourselves in a situation where we have a lack of attention.

“It wasn't about a bad pass or a bad tactical choice, but about fundamental things: running and fighting for each other. He had broken the basic principles.”