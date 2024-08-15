Mission to Burnley: Roy Keane, Jamie Carragher and Ian Wright weigh in on Vincent Kompany’s expletive-laden rant
A clip of Kompany’s training ground spat with Johann Berg Gudmundsson from the second series of the behind-the-scenes documentary has gone viral on social media in recent days.
In the footage, Kompany is seen aggressively confronting Gudmundsson on the training pitch, swearing 15 times in less than a minute.
“Joey, don't f***ing test me,” Kompany shouts. “Do not f***ing test me.
“Enough of the f***ing moaning. Enough of the f***ing moaning. Play f***ing football. You've got to f***ing work for everything. F***ing play!
“How many times do I have to tell you? Stop f***ing moaning.”
Gudmundsson then tries to walk away from Kompany, but the former Clarets boss follows him and continues with his barrage.
He added: “What? Have you got something you want to communicate to the team? You want to communicate something, you big boy? You're a big boy, you want to talk?”
At one point, Kompany even appears to get close to Gudmundsson’s face. When the winger asks what he’s moaned about, Kompany tells him: “Body language is f***ing s*** and I'm not accepting it. Play! F***ing hell man.”
The incident was discussed by The Overlap panel during their latest podcast.
Keane, who has a reputation as a fiery former footballer, said: “On the one hand, that happens a lot doesn’t it? But he has lost the plot, he had a proper go at him.
“Can you imagine if that was me on the training pitch? People would be saying ‘you’ve lost the plot’. People would be saying I’m a dinosaur.”
Ian Wright, meanwhile, spoke of his respect for the way Gudmundsson didn’t “shirk” away from the confrontation.
“It was a tough one to watch, that,” the ex-Claret said.
“Gudmundsson might be someone who moans a lot. He obviously didn’t moan too much in this particular incident, but you know when the manager comes in at half time and he catches your eye, he goes for you and I think he went for him.
“To be fair to him [Gudmundsson], he had a little go back. He said ‘I’ve not been moaning’.
“You hear people now saying managers can’t speak to the players like that anymore but obviously you still can. But what I was pleased to see is that he didn’t shirk away and let him just hammer into him.
“If you’re a moaner – and I was a moaner, I used to moan all the time – but I would only moan if I felt I had something to moan about. But I wouldn’t let him come into my face telling me to stop moaning if I’m not moaning. I’m not doing that.”
Jame Carragher added: “It was heavy. I’ve maybe seen it once or twice in my career.
“It was when Kompany came back at him. He had sort of finished and then all of a sudden ‘no, I’m going again’. There was a lot of swearing, he was screaming.”
