Mission to Burnley: Roy Keane, Jamie Carragher and Ian Wright weigh in on Vincent Kompany’s expletive-laden rant

Roy Keane believes he would have been accused of losing the plot had he been caught on camera producing a furious rant like Vincent Kompany was in Mission to Burnley.

A clip of Kompany’s training ground spat with Johann Berg Gudmundsson from the second series of the behind-the-scenes documentary has gone viral on social media in recent days.

In the footage, Kompany is seen aggressively confronting Gudmundsson on the training pitch, swearing 15 times in less than a minute.

“Joey, don't f***ing test me,” Kompany shouts. “Do not f***ing test me.

“Enough of the f***ing moaning. Enough of the f***ing moaning. Play f***ing football. You've got to f***ing work for everything. F***ing play!

“How many times do I have to tell you? Stop f***ing moaning.”

Gudmundsson then tries to walk away from Kompany, but the former Clarets boss follows him and continues with his barrage.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - APRIL 20: Burnley manager Vincent Kompany congratulates Johann Berg Gudmundsson after the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Burnley FC at Bramall Lane on April 20, 2024 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

He added: “What? Have you got something you want to communicate to the team? You want to communicate something, you big boy? You're a big boy, you want to talk?”

At one point, Kompany even appears to get close to Gudmundsson’s face. When the winger asks what he’s moaned about, Kompany tells him: “Body language is f***ing s*** and I'm not accepting it. Play! F***ing hell man.”

The incident was discussed by The Overlap panel during their latest podcast.

Keane, who has a reputation as a fiery former footballer, said: “On the one hand, that happens a lot doesn’t it? But he has lost the plot, he had a proper go at him.

“Can you imagine if that was me on the training pitch? People would be saying ‘you’ve lost the plot’. People would be saying I’m a dinosaur.”

Ian Wright, meanwhile, spoke of his respect for the way Gudmundsson didn’t “shirk” away from the confrontation.

“It was a tough one to watch, that,” the ex-Claret said.

“Gudmundsson might be someone who moans a lot. He obviously didn’t moan too much in this particular incident, but you know when the manager comes in at half time and he catches your eye, he goes for you and I think he went for him.

“To be fair to him [Gudmundsson], he had a little go back. He said ‘I’ve not been moaning’.

“You hear people now saying managers can’t speak to the players like that anymore but obviously you still can. But what I was pleased to see is that he didn’t shirk away and let him just hammer into him.

“If you’re a moaner – and I was a moaner, I used to moan all the time – but I would only moan if I felt I had something to moan about. But I wouldn’t let him come into my face telling me to stop moaning if I’m not moaning. I’m not doing that.”

Jame Carragher added: “It was heavy. I’ve maybe seen it once or twice in my career.

“It was when Kompany came back at him. He had sort of finished and then all of a sudden ‘no, I’m going again’. There was a lot of swearing, he was screaming.”