Sander Berge absence explained for Burnley's opener against Luton Town amid Man Utd speculation
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Norwegian was noticeably missing from Burnley’s squad for Monday night’s 4-1 win over Luton Town.
But the 26-year-old’s absence was due to a niggle he picked up during pre-season according to Parker, and has nothing to do with the recent speculation linking Berge with a summer move to Manchester United.
“Sander picked up a knock about a week, 10 days ago. It’s not too big, it’s just a slight knock,” he said.
“Hopefully he’s on the right track and hopefully he’ll be with us in the coming days back training.”
When a reporter asked for more details, while pointing out Berge is usually a regular performer, Parker replied: “He’s got a little slight quad issue. I sense the way you’re asking that question you don’t believe that he’s injured?
“He’s definitely got an injury. He picked up an injury in Spain. He had a bit of discomfort in his quad. It’s not a big injury, it’s quite a small injury to be honest with you. But it was a bit persistent.
“He got a scan and we think we know where we are with it now. We’ve diagnosed it and he’s on the right track now.”
Parker was further pushed on Burnley’s stance over Berge’s future, quizzed on whether the midfielder would depart if the right offer came in.
“I’m not going to speculate on Sander or any one of the players,” Parker responded.
“We know how football works in the sense there’s a transfer window at this time, so every player in any football club is…it is what it is.
“At this present moment in time, and it’s the same with Wout [Weghorst], Sander has been absolutely nothing but the ultra professional.
“He trained with us for the first two weeks and he picked up a knock. We will see what happens.”
Elsewhere, Parker didn’t appear overly concerned with the issue that forced Luca Koleosho off the pitch during the second-half at Kenilworth Road.
Many Burnley fans will have been sweating given it was the winger’s first display since returning from a serious knee injury, which required surgery back in December of last year.
When asked if Koleosho is okay, Parker added: “I think he is. He just picked up a bit of a knock.
“We’ve just had to manage certain things with Luca over the last few weeks, just solely because we don’t want to take huge risks. He’s had a lot of time out injured.
“He’s obviously a great talent though, so we need to look after him, which we’re doing.”
Berge was just one of several players to miss Monday night’s opening game at Kenilworth Road either due to injury or as a result of team selection.
To emphasise the strength in depth at Burnley’s disposal, Etienne Green, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Shurandy Sambo, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Mike Tresor, Nathan Redmond, Zeki Amdouni and Michael Obafemi were not a part of Parker’s 20-man squad.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.