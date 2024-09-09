The Championship season takes a pause for the international break, with four matches played in 2024/25.

Sunderland are top of the pile, with four wins from four, while Cardiff City sit bottom of the table with one point.

As for Burnley, it’s been a solid start, sitting sixth after four games with seven points to their name.

Scott Parker’s men got off to the best start possible with back-to-back wins against Luton Town and Cardiff City, with nine goals scored in the process.

A slight bump in the road followed with a 1-0 defeat to Sunderland, before the Clarets played out a 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers in the East Lancashire derby.

After a fortnight off, Burnley return to action with a tasty-looking fixture with a trip to Elland Road to face Leeds United next Saturday.

Sold out crowds and hostile atmospheres are part and parcel of playing in the Championship, but which club has had the most home fans through the turnstiles after two games apiece?

Below, we take a look at the average home turnouts for each team, to date:

1. Sunderland - 40,059

2. Leeds United - 36,475

3. Derby County - 29,357

4. Sheffield Wednesday - 29,168

5. Coventry City - 27,702

6. Sheffield United - 27,221

7. Middlesbrough - 26,440

9. West Brom - 25,152

10. Stoke City - 24,704

11. Bristol City - 21,139

12. Hull City - 20,510

13. Burnley - 20,401

15. Cardiff City - 19,701

16. Watford - 18,850

17. Swansea City - 17,106

18. Plymouth Argyle - 16,620

19. Preston North End - 16,597

20. Blackburn Rovers - 16,372

21. Queens Park Rangers - 15,936

22. Millwall - 15,681

23. Luton Town - 11,788

24. Oxford United - 11,368